A pop culture guide to the eclipse: From Bugs Bunny to the Simpsons

If you're eagerly counting the days until the first eclipse to cross America in 99 years (or possibly until the end of the world), you might be amping up your eclipse excitement by reading the lofty prose of writers of yore or contemplating early 20th-century paintings.

But sometimes, really, all you want is to watch YouTube videos.

You're in luck. Eclipses star as plot points in TV shows and movies ranging from "Power Rangers" to "The Land Before Time" to "Mad Men." For your viewing pleasure, here are some of the best:

-- "Marge vs. the Monorail" has been called one of the best "Simpsons" episodes of all time by people who rank such things -- and the episode just happens to feature a conveniently timed eclipse. You can watch just the eclipse or the whole episode.

-- From "Little Shop of Horrors," we learn that eclipses can cause horticultural horrors and doo-wop choruses, at least in musical theater.

-- Probably the best-known fictional eclipse is the pivotal one in Mark Twain's novel "A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court," which has been re-enacted by such luminaries as Bugs Bunny (starts at 7:30). This version turns the Connecticut Yankee into a 10-year-old girl for some reason, which turns out to be a great improvement in this reader's opinion. Start at 1:21:40 for the dramatic eclipse scene.

That should tide you over until the real show, not on your screen but outdoors (hopefully along the path of totality) on Aug. 21.