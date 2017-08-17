Mark Suppelsa, widely regarded as one of Chicago television's best news anchors for nearly 25 years, is calling it quits at the top of his game. Suppelsa, 55, announced Thursday that he plans to retire at the end of the year from WGN-Channel 9, where he anchors the Tribune Broadcasting station's 5, 9 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts alongside Micah Materre. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 8/17/2017 6:41 PM
WGN-Channel 9 news anchor Mark Suppelsa plans to retire
hello
Get articles sent to your inbox.
- This article filed under:
- Life & Entertainment
- Television
- Chicago
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.