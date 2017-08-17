Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 8/17/2017 6:41 PM

WGN-Channel 9 news anchor Mark Suppelsa plans to retire

Mark Suppelsa, widely regarded as one of Chicago television's best news anchors for nearly 25 years, is calling it quits at the top of his game. Suppelsa, 55, announced Thursday that he plans to retire at the end of the year from WGN-Channel 9, where he anchors the Tribune Broadcasting station's 5, 9 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts alongside Micah Materre. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

