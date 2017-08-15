Feder: Kathy Hart missing from WTMX radiothon, changes agents again

Kathy Hart, missing since April from 'The Eric & Kathy Show' has hired a new agent, presumably to help resolve the long-running impasse at WTMX, the MIX.

"Eric & Kathy's Kids," the 18th annual radiothon to benefit Lurie Children's Hospital, has started without Kathy Hart, who's been MIA since April from the WTMX FM 101.9. Talks to resolve the impasse were apparently delayed when she switched agents. Also, tronc declined comment on a report in their own Chicago Tribune that the company plans to move to Prudential Plaza when it leaves Tribune Tower next year. See full report at robertfeder.com.