Sunday picks: Let 'em soar at Kite Festival

The Harpeth Rising Trio performs in concert on Sunday, Aug. 13, in Towner Green in downtown Long Grove. Courtesy of Harpeth Rising

Up and away

See stunt-kite performances by the Chicago Fire Kite Team and members of the Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, or try making your own at the Kite Festival this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free, but weekend parking is $30 per car or van. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Have a ball

Carnival rides, a parade, fireworks and lots of music (like the Gina Glocksen Band) are all a part of the 45th annual Gurnee Days. The community festival, sporting the theme "Let's Play Ball," is at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free, but there are fees for certain events, food and rides. (847) 623-7788 or gurneedays.com. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Great Midwest Train Show

Browse items from an estimated 180 exhibitors, with more than 500 tables of train memorabilia, at the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. See both new and used items, including die-cast vehicles, Lionel items, railroadiana, books and more. greatmidwesttrainshow.com. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

French Connection Day

Cantigny Park celebrates French culture with its annual French Connection Day. The festival features music, art, food and family activities. Highlights include a 23-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower, strolling mimes and other performers, a French Open air market, storytime, a beer and wine garden and more. Cantigny Park is at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free with paid $10 parking fee. cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Eat your veggies

Learn about healthy lifestyle tips at Veggie Fest 2017, on the grounds of Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle. More than 100 vendors will have items related to healthy eating and more. Highlights include an international food court, demonstrations, live music, educational speakers and kids' activities. Free. (630) 955-1200 or veggiefestchicago.com. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Pop culture and country

Jonathan Jackson, singer and star of television's "Nashville," visits Chicago with his brother Richard Lee Jackson and bassist Jonathan Thatcher in support of their band Enation's recently released fourth album, "Anthems For The Apocalypse." Hear songs from the new album, as well as previous hits (such as "Everything Is Possible"), when they play Lincoln Hall this weekend. Northwest suburban singer-songwriter David Paige opens with his energetic, '90s-inspired guitar rock. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $17-$20. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Concert highlights

• Harpeth Rising: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Towner Green, Old McHenry Road, downtown Long Grove. Free. lgamc.org.

• The Shams Band, Terry White & Chris Neville: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $5; free with RSVP. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.com.

• Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $70-$80. Lawn $33-$38. ravinia.org.

• August Hotel, Glass House Point, Friday Pilots Club, Ember Oceans: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Reggies, 105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Bruno Mars: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Friday and Saturday Aug. 18-19, United Center, 1901 W. Madison, Chicago. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.

• Southern Uprising Tour with Travis Tritt, Montgomery Gentry, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, River Edge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $55. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

• Coldplay: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus, Chicago. Rock. Tickets start at $66.50. ticketmaster.com.

• Libido Funk Circus at Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Free. (847) 658-2700 or algonquin.org/recreation.

