Weekend picks: Chris Distefano from 'Guy Code' hits Zanies

The Chicago Botanic Garden holds a Kite Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

'Guy Code' guy

Fans of the MTV series "Guy Code" and "Money From Strangers" won't want to miss seeing star Chris Distefano performing standup this weekend at MB Financial Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 813-0484. $25 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Have a ball

Carnival rides, a parade, fireworks and lots of music (like the Gina Glocksen Band) are all a part of the 45th annual Gurnee Days. The community festival, sporting the theme "Let's Play Ball," is at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Free, but there are fees for certain events, food and rides. (847) 623-7788 or gurneedays.com. 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Up and away

See stunt-kite performances by the Chicago Fire Kite Team and members of the Kite Society of Wisconsin & Illinois, or try making your own at the Kite Festival this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free, but weekend parking is $30 per car or van. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13

Eat your veggies

Learn about healthy lifestyle tips at Veggie Fest 2017, on the grounds of Benedictine University, 5700 College Road, Lisle. More than 100 vendors will have items related to healthy eating and more. Highlights include an international food court, demonstrations, live music, educational speakers and kids' activities. Free. (630) 955-1200 or veggiefestchicago.com. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2016 The Arlington Million returns Saturday to Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights.

The 35th running of the Arlington Million features multiple events surrounding the famed horse race. There's a fashion contest, a guest performance by Cirque du Soleil's "Luzia," music by the band 7th heaven and more on Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. General admission: $30; $4 kids. All-inclusive options: $57-$183; $39-$151 young adults; $22-$85 kids. (847) 870-7223 or arlingtonpark.com. 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Rock away summer

Start saying so long to summer with the special Rock the Quarry event featuring music by Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band on Saturday at Harold Hall Quarry Beach, 400 S. Water St., Batavia. $11. (630) 879-5235 or bataviaparks.org. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11

Side Street finals

Congratulations to all the talented musicians who played Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands this summer. It took a few months, but the contest is down to a hometown battle between two Elgin bands: the emo-punk rock of Mt. Pocono and Accidentally On Purpose, a blend of jazzy, soulful pop. Catch the two bands as they play the Side Street Studio, and make sure you're there to vote for the winner. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Shaped by suburbs

Comedian Michael Palascak built his standup career in Chicago and the suburbs before making the leap to TV in shows like "Last Comic Standing" and "Live at Gotham." See Palascak close to home at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or zanies.com. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Heather Horton plays benefit

Chicago singer/songwriter Heather Lynne Horton and her husband, musician Michael McDermott, play an acoustic concert at St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn. The benefit, which begins at 7 p.m. with music at 8 p.m., will raise funds for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls in Chicago. St. Petronille's Parish Life Center, 420 Glenwood Ave., Glen Ellyn. $25; cash and checks accepted at the door. For information, contact Pete Miscinski at (773) 259-6520 or miscinski@aol.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Idina Menzel comes to the Chicago Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 12. - Associated Press, 2014

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa in the animated film "Frozen," performs in concert on Saturday at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $39.50-$129.50. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Great Midwest Train Show

Browse items from an estimated 180 exhibitors, with more than 500 tables of train memorabilia, at the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. See both new and used items, including die-cast vehicles, Lionel items, railroadiana, books and more. greatmidwesttrainshow.com. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

French Connection Day

Cantigny Park celebrates French culture with its annual French Connection Day. The festival features music, art, food and family activities. Highlights include a 23-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower, strolling mimes and other performers, a French Open air market, storytime, a beer and wine garden and more. Cantigny Park is at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free with paid $10 parking fee. cantigny.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Jonathan Jackson, center, and Enation headline Chicago's Lincoln Hall Sunday, Aug. 13. - Courtesy of Enation

Jonathan Jackson, a singer and star of television's "Nashville," visits Chicago with his brother Richard Lee Jackson and bassist Jonathan Thatcher in support of their band Enation's recently released fourth album, "Anthems For The Apocalypse." Hear songs from the new album, as well as previous hits (such as "Everything Is Possible"), when they play Lincoln Hall this weekend. Northwest suburban singer-songwriter David Paige opens with his energetic, '90s-inspired guitar rock. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $17-$20. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Concert highlights

• Kings of Leon: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $27. livenation.com.

• The Four C Notes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Group recreates the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Rock. $25-$30. durtynellies.com.

• Slaughter, Vixen: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $39. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

• Punchline, Showoff, Starstruck, Bury Me In Lights: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Reggies, 105 S. State St., Chicago. $15-$17. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Downers Groove: 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Quigley's Pub, 43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Free. (630) 428-4774 or quigleysirishpub.com.

• Afterlife featuring Moriarty, Tecko, Bentley Dean, Jame$ Dean, Goodsex, Nikho and more: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. (773) 278-4646 or annexnightclub.com.

The Harpeth Rising Trio performs in concert on Sunday, Aug. 13, in Towner Green in downtown Long Grove. - Courtesy of Harpeth Rising

• Harpeth Rising: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, Towner Green, Old McHenry Road, downtown Long Grove. Free. lgamc.org.

• The Shams Band, Terry White & Chris Neville: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $5; free with RSVP. (773) 248-8400 or tonicroom.com.

• Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $70-$80. Lawn $33-$38. ravinia.org.

• August Hotel, Glass House Point, Friday Pilots Club, Ember Oceans: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Reggies, 105 S. State St., Chicago. $10-$12. (312) 949-0120 or reggieslive.com.

• Bruno Mars: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16 and Friday and Saturday Aug. 18-19, United Center, 1901 W. Madison, Chicago. For ticket information, visit ticketmaster.com.

• Southern Uprising Tour with Travis Tritt, Montgomery Gentry, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, River Edge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $55. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

• Coldplay: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus, Chicago. Rock. Tickets start at $66.50. ticketmaster.com.

• Libido Funk Circus at Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Free. (847) 658-2700 or algonquin.org/recreation.

