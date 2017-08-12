Author appearances: Stacey Ballis signs new book at Anderson's

• "The Peregrine Returns" author Mary Hennen and illustrator Peggy Macnamara discuss and sign copies of their book at a Ryerson Reads program from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Hennen is a Field Museum ornithologist. Macnamara is artist-in-residence at The Field Museum and an associate professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Free. brushwoodcenter.org.

• "Summer on Earth" author Peter Thompson signs copies of his novel for young readers at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Local author Stacey Ballis signs copies of her new book "How to Change a Life" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Children's book author and illustrator Andy Rash discusses his new book "May I Have a Word?" at storytime at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Event includes drawing and singing. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Best-selling author Kevin O'Brien discusses and signs copies of his new thriller, "Hide your Fear," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Elizabeth Berg, author of titles including "Open House" and "The Handmaid and the Carpenter," discusses her writings at noon Friday, Aug. 18, at the Cook Park Library, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Berg will also give guests a preview of her upcoming book, "The Story of Arthur Truluv." Refreshments will be served. Books will be available for purchase. cooklib.org.

• Aaron Reynolds signs copies of his new title for young readers "Creepy Pair of Underwear!" at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.