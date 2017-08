WFLD-Channel 32's Jeff Herndon stepping down as weekday news anchor

Daily Herald report

Jeff Herndon is stepping down at the end of the month as 5 and 9 p.m. weekday news anchor at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32. "After four amazing years in Chicago, I'll be moving back to my home state of Kansas at the end of August," he said in a statement. No word yet on who will replace him alongside co-anchor Dawn Hasbrouck. For full report, see robertfeder.com.