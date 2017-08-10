To hear Edwin Eisendrath tell it, he's probably spent more time in the Sun-Times newsroom than all of the newspaper's previous owners combined. In the four weeks since the group he headed took over the paper, the former Chicago alderman has been getting a crash course on the challenges of the media business -- with particular interest in the editorial side of the equation. "I have spent night and day getting to know what there is to know about this organization and spending time with every person who works here," he said. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 8/10/2017 10:07 AM
Feder: Eisendrath says he's spent 'night and day' getting to know Sun-Times newsroom
