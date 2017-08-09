Auditions and art shows

hello

• Chicago Master Singers has vocal auditions (by appointment) for the 2017-2018 season from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Village Church of Lincolnshire, 201 N. Riverwoods Road, Lake Forest. Dedicated volunteer singers are invited to request an audition appointment by email to info@chicagomastersingers.com or by leaving a message at the organization's toll-free number, (877) 825-5267. See chicagomastersingers.org.

• The Goodman Theatre has auditions for young performers ages 5 to 17 for its annual holiday production of "A Christmas Carol" on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

• Auditions have been added for student roles in Moscow Ballet's touring production of "Great Russian Nutcracker." Performers ages 7 to 17 will be seen at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago, and at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Shine Bright Dance Studio, 942 Tiffany Road, Antioch. Visit nutcracker.com/youth-auditions.

• PM&L Theatre has auditions for John Cariani's popular play "Almost, Maine" at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21-22, at 877 Main St., Antioch. Those auditioning are encouraged to prepare a monologue and be prepared to do cold readings from the script. For more information, visit pmltheatre.com.

• The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College has auditions for the musical "Grease" from 7 to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 21-22. Roles are available for nine men and eight women. Those auditioning should prepare a two- to three-minute upbeat song and be prepared to dance. For more information, contact Jay Geller at (815) 455-8746 or email jgeller@mchenry.edu.

• The Schaumburg Dance Ensemble has open auditions for "The Nutcracker," featuring staging and choreography by Michele Leslie Holzman, Alberto Arias and Lisa Sheppard. Professional and nonprofessional roles will be cast. The 2017 run includes 12 performances and features more than 100 dancers. General auditions at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg, are from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Auditions at Dance Academy of Libertyville, 746 E. Park Ave., Libertyville, are from 5:15 to 9:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Dancers must register a half-hour before auditions, and preregistration is recommended. There is a cast member participation fee. For exact timings for age-group and ballet experience auditions, visit prairiecenter.org or call (847) 885-3370.

• Oakton Community College has auditions for the Broadway musical "Cabaret" from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23 and 24, at the Footlik Theater, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. Prepare two contrasting musical theater songs of 16 bars each. There are also cold readings from the script. Call (847) 635-1897 for more information.

• The Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra has auditions for its 2017-18 season from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Lewis University's Oremus Fine Arts Center, One University Parkway, Romeoville. Visit mysomusic.org.

• The Arts Center of St. Charles seeks young actors from second through the eighth grades to appear in a tuition-based production of "Hocus Pocus." Auditions are 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at 2422 W. Main St., St. Charles. For more information, visit artscenterstc.org.

• Auditions for the tuition-based 2017 Fall Youth Circus are from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at The Actors Gymnasium, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. For more information, visit actorsgymnasium.org.