Feder: Eric Ferguson -- even without Kathy -- continues to rule morning radio ratings

Eric Ferguson, shown with Mandy Moore at an appearance in Geneva, continues to rule morning radio without partner Kathy Hart. Daily Herald file photo

Even with longtime partner Kathy Hart missing in action since April, Eric Ferguson continues to rule the morning radio roost in Chicago. "The Eric & Kathy Show" on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX FM 101.9 was No. 1 among all listeners in July, according to Nielsen Audio ratings released Monday. For a rundown on radio's top 30, see robertfeder.com.