Feder: Eric Ferguson -- even without Kathy Hart -- continues to rule morning radio ratings

Even with longtime partner Kathy Hart missing in action since April, Eric Ferguson continues to rule the morning radio roost in Chicago. "The Eric & Kathy Show" on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX FM 101.9 was No. 1 among all listeners in July, according to Nielsen Audio ratings released Monday. For a rundown on radio's top 30, see robertfeder.com.
