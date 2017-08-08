Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Eric Ferguson -- even without Kathy Hart -- continues to rule morning radio ratings

  • Eric Ferguson, shown with Mandy Moore at an appearance in Geneva, continues to rule morning radio without partner Kathy Hart.

Even with longtime partner Kathy Hart missing in action since April, Eric Ferguson continues to rule the morning radio roost in Chicago. "The Eric & Kathy Show" on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX FM 101.9 was No. 1 among all listeners in July, according to Nielsen Audio ratings released Monday. For a rundown on radio's top 30, see robertfeder.com.

