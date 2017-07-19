Feder: Roger Ebert will be inducted into the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame

Roger Ebert, the Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic who wrote 17 books, will be inducted into the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame on Aug. 19. Other inductees include Margaret Ayer Barnes, Fanny Butcher, Eugene Field, Fenton Johnsonand Ring Lardner. "I am thrilled," said Chaz Ebert, who will accept the honor on her late husband's behalf. The movie critic for the Sun-Times and nationally syndicated television host died in 2013 at 70. Also, more shocking allegations published about R. Kelly; College of DuPage boosting its jazz lineup. See robertfeder.com.