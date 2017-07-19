Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 7/19/2017 4:44 PM

Deana Martin pays tribute to father Dean Martin at new Arcada show

  Deana Martin

    Deana Martin

  Deana Martin sings

    Video: Deana Martin sings

 
Daily Herald staff report

Singer Deana Martin, daughter of legendary crooner and actor Dean Martin, will pay tribute to her late father in "100 Years of Dino," one of three newly announced shows at the Arcada Theatre.

The new shows are:

• Buckcherry with The Missing Letters, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. Tickets $35-$69.

• "100 Years of Dino," starring Deana Martin, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Tickets $29-$79.

• The Orchestra, with former members of the Electric Light Orchestra, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets $39-$79.

Tickets go on sale to the public at noon on Thursday, July 20. Call (630) 962-7000 or visit arcadalive.com.

