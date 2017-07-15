Midwest travel: Sizzling fun at Culinary Fight Club's 2017 Steak Challenge

Culinary Fight Club hosts its 2017 Steak Challenge in six cities, and Chicago's turn is Monday night. The new summer event features chefs and home cooks competing to show off their steak cooking skills in a high-energy kitchen environment. Chefs will have 60 minutes to plate the perfect steak that will be critiqued on taste and temperature accuracy. Cooks are vying for the judge's choice for a golden ticket to the World Food Championships and/or taster's choice for the crowd's favorite dish. Attendees will receive beverages from select partners, and each ticket helps fund Fight2Feed, a nonprofit that helps to feed the hungry. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Concord Fifty Five, 1355 W. Concord Place, Chicago. Tickets range from $30-$40 and are available at eventbrite.com/e/culinary-fight-club-chicago-the- steak-tickets-31247116968. Call (800) 611-7080 or culinaryfightclub.com/competitions.

Get out of the heat and into the heart of art during a day of discovery, creativity and fun at the Art Institute of Chicago. Participate in collaborative art-making with the family and explore two drawing exhibitions for inspiration. There will be gallery experiences facilitated by museum educators and cultural partners and all Illinois families receive free admission to the museum during the 22nd annual Kaleidoscope Family Day. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Use the Modern Wing entrance at 159 E. Monroe St. for access to the Ryan Learning Center, where admission is always free. (312) 857-7161 or artic.edu/event/family-festival-9.

The 21st annual St. Joe Indiana Pickle Festival promises charming small-town fun in the form of bake sales; country music from Mason Dixon Line at 7:30 p.m. Friday, a firefighter parade at 9:30 p.m. Friday, wild animal demos, pickle ice cream, a tractor pull at 3 p.m. Saturday, fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday, fun for kids, and food and craft vendors. Be sure you decorate pickles for the Pickle Derby Thursday and for the Pickle People Contest Saturday. Plus, don't miss a tour of Sechler's Pickle Factory and free pickle samples. St. Joe is about 17 miles from Fort Wayne, Indiana. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20; noon to 10 p.m. Friday, July 21; and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, in St. Joe, Indiana. stjoepicklefestival.com/Home.html.

The 40th Festa Italiana, Milwaukee's largest Italian ethnic festival, serves up sumptuous Italian food, entertainment from the likes of the BoDeans, Gin Blossoms, "America's Got Talent" star Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti and a three-time World Champion Accordionist. You can't miss famous Italian landmarks such as the Trevi Fountain and Statue of David. And, direct from Italy, the Flag-Throwers of the Florentine will perform formations and exercises used in battle in medieval Italy. Play bocce ball, take a gondola ride and try authentic Italian fare from gelato and pizza to sausage sliders and octopus salad. Other cultural offerings include opera, doo-wop, plenty of crooners and fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, and 10 p.m. Sunday, July 23. 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21; 11:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22; and 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets cost $13 at the gate, but check the website, festaitaliana.com/, for discounts and specials.

One of the largest cities in the direct path of the total solar eclipse, the Westin Nashville offers a Solar Eclipse 2017 Room Package and a Solar Eclipse 2017 Watch Party at L27, Nashville's highest rooftop bar. Book the hotel package (minimum two-night stay starting Sunday, Aug. 20) and get an in-room breakfast for two off the SuperFoodsRx menu and a complimentary spa welcome gift. Plus, enjoy a complimentary yoga class for two at the L27 Rooftop Bar at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, and two tickets to the Solar Eclipse 2017 Watch Party, which includes live entertainment and complimentary solar glasses for viewing. Sunday through Tuesday, Aug. 20-22, at the Westin Nashville, 807 Clark Place, Nashville. To book this package, which is based upon availability, visit tinyurl.com/y9hvnjk8.

Club Med has just launched its summer WOW sale offering savings of up to $1,000 per person. Take advantage of perks like complimentary room upgrades, up to $400 in air credit, kids younger than 4 stay for free and no single supplement. The pioneer of the all-inclusive concept offers children's programs, more than 60 sports and activities, locally inspired cuisine and nightly entertainment. Book now through Aug. 22 and travel between now through Feb. 17, 2018. (800) 258-2633 or clubmed.us/o/best-all- inclusive-vacation-deals.