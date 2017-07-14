Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 7/14/2017 6:00 AM

If cider is your thing, Naperville's 2 Fools Cider is your place

  • Samantha Long serves up one of 2 Fools Cider's selections.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • A flight of ciders allows for sampling at the 2 Fools Cider taproom in Naperville.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • 2 Fools Cider opened last year in a Naperville industrial park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • 2 Fools Cider opened last year in a Naperville industrial park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Northern Illinois' first cidery and taproom is at 2 Fools Cider in a Naperville industrial park.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Patrons relax in the taproom of 2 Fools Cider in Naperville.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
By Tiffany Brandt
tbrandt@dailyherald.com

As a craft beer girl, my first choice of drink doesn't usually involve cider. But that's exactly why I wanted to give craft cider a whirl, and Naperville's 2 Fools Cider -- one of only six cider makers in Illinois -- seemed the perfect place to start.

Motif: 2 Fools Cider has been open since 2016 in an industrial park. The taproom interior is a mix of urban and country. As a way of paying homage to farmers and orchardists, the walls are adorned with barn wood and a large set of barn doors from a farm in Galveston, Indiana. The taproom is small with eight seats at the bar and five high-top tables. It's a nice, comfortable setting to relax, and board games are available, too. The 2 Fools Cider logo is adorned on a rolling door, which could make it difficult to find the place when the door is up. The brewing equipment is just beyond the taproom and clearly visible.

Liquid consumption: There are eight taps and two alcoholic slushees. The cider selections are mildly varied -- sweet and tart dominate. We ordered a flight of five ciders, plus both slushees: tart cherry and manzana coolada. I'm here to tell you, alcoholic slushees are a brilliant idea. I could easily see myself sipping away at one on a hot day.

The ciders that caught my eye and won over my taste buds were the most like beers -- which figures. Hopped and Pinehopple are both brewed with a blend of hops, making them less sweet and more similar to a mild IPA. Pinehopple was refreshing and would make a great summer sipper. All of the ciders had a little kick with a 6 percent ABV. Glasses are $6.50 or more, and you could also bring home a growler, crowler or a four-pack of cans.

Cider is ready for distribution at 2 Fools.
Food: There is no food served here, but a couple sitting at the bar did order in a pizza.

Service: My companion and I visited on a Tuesday evening. Only two other couples were at the bar top. The bartender was attentive and kind, and he checked in with us several times. He talked very highly of 2 Fools Cider, speaking to the upward momentum he saw in the cidery. The bartender also spoke of Naperville ordinances that set a three-beverage limit because the taproom does not serve food.

Michael Hoaglund, left, and Emily Treutler, both of Wheaton, relax at 2 Fools Cider in Naperville.
Crowd: Since we visited on a weekday evening, 2 Fools was not crowded. The atmosphere is welcoming for people of all ages.

Music: A mix of 1990s rock music was playing at medium volume, making conversation moderately louder. Like many taprooms, the bartender controls what is being played.

Dan DiStefano of Naperville, left, and Danielle Tragos of Tinley Park enjoy a night out at 2 Fools Cider in Naperville.
Parking: There is a lot in the middle of the industrial park just steps away from the cidery.

Overall: 2 Fools Cider is across from Solemn Oath, a craft brewery and taproom, and the industrial park setting complements the duality. I will be rooting for the success of this small craft cidery, and believe it will make a great summer destination for refreshing drinks.

