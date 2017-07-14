If cider is your thing, Naperville's 2 Fools Cider is your place

As a craft beer girl, my first choice of drink doesn't usually involve cider. But that's exactly why I wanted to give craft cider a whirl, and Naperville's 2 Fools Cider -- one of only six cider makers in Illinois -- seemed the perfect place to start.

Motif: 2 Fools Cider has been open since 2016 in an industrial park. The taproom interior is a mix of urban and country. As a way of paying homage to farmers and orchardists, the walls are adorned with barn wood and a large set of barn doors from a farm in Galveston, Indiana. The taproom is small with eight seats at the bar and five high-top tables. It's a nice, comfortable setting to relax, and board games are available, too. The 2 Fools Cider logo is adorned on a rolling door, which could make it difficult to find the place when the door is up. The brewing equipment is just beyond the taproom and clearly visible.

Liquid consumption: There are eight taps and two alcoholic slushees. The cider selections are mildly varied -- sweet and tart dominate. We ordered a flight of five ciders, plus both slushees: tart cherry and manzana coolada. I'm here to tell you, alcoholic slushees are a brilliant idea. I could easily see myself sipping away at one on a hot day.

The ciders that caught my eye and won over my taste buds were the most like beers -- which figures. Hopped and Pinehopple are both brewed with a blend of hops, making them less sweet and more similar to a mild IPA. Pinehopple was refreshing and would make a great summer sipper. All of the ciders had a little kick with a 6 percent ABV. Glasses are $6.50 or more, and you could also bring home a growler, crowler or a four-pack of cans.

Food: There is no food served here, but a couple sitting at the bar did order in a pizza.

Service: My companion and I visited on a Tuesday evening. Only two other couples were at the bar top. The bartender was attentive and kind, and he checked in with us several times. He talked very highly of 2 Fools Cider, speaking to the upward momentum he saw in the cidery. The bartender also spoke of Naperville ordinances that set a three-beverage limit because the taproom does not serve food.

Crowd: Since we visited on a weekday evening, 2 Fools was not crowded. The atmosphere is welcoming for people of all ages.

Music: A mix of 1990s rock music was playing at medium volume, making conversation moderately louder. Like many taprooms, the bartender controls what is being played.

Parking: There is a lot in the middle of the industrial park just steps away from the cidery.

Overall: 2 Fools Cider is across from Solemn Oath, a craft brewery and taproom, and the industrial park setting complements the duality. I will be rooting for the success of this small craft cidery, and believe it will make a great summer destination for refreshing drinks.