5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

Festivals in a number of suburbs, a Peter Pan prequel in Arlington Heights and Shakespeare under the stars in Oak Brook provide plenty of reasons to venture out this weekend in the suburbs.

Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Windmill City Festival

Take the kids or grandkids to enjoy inflatables, food booths, craft and vintage market, contests, entertainment, golf challenge, pet parade and more at Windmill City Festival at the Riverwalk, Houston Street at Island Avenue, Batavia. Free. windmillcityfest.org. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 14; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16,

Glendale Heights Fest

Catch music acts, take a spin on a carnival ride and end the weekend with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Glendale Heights Fest at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Free. (630) 260-6000 or glendaleheightsfest.com. 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 14; 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 15; and 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

Vernon Hills Summer Celebration

Chill out with carnival rides, beer tent, bingo and more at Vernon Hills Summer Celebration at Century Park, 1101 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Entertainment includes The Verve Pipe at 7 p.m. Saturday and Toad the Wet Sprocket at 9 p.m. Free. summercel.com/. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 14; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 15; and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

'Peter Pan' prequel at Metropolis

Meet the boy who wouldn't grow up at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's "Peter and the Starcatcher," a coming-of-age tale based on the "Peter Pan" prequel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. Rick Elice's play (with music by Wayne Barker) celebrates storytelling at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30, $38. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

Shakespeare under the stars in Oak Brook

Enjoy a bit of the Bard with a modern-day take on William Shakespeare's pastoral comedy "As You Like It." First Folio Theatre's production is at the Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. $23-$39. (630) 986-8067 or firstfolio.org. 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16.