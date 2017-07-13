Feder: Announcement today on Eisendrath's bid to buy Chicago Sun-Times

A formal announcement is planned for this afternoon that Edwin Eisendrath, the former Chicago alderman who ran losing campaigns for governor and congressman earlier in his career, won the most unlikely challenge he'd ever undertaken: He kept the Chicago Sun-Times independent and out of the hands of Chicago Tribune owner tronc. "It was bashert," Eisendrath told Robert Feder, using the Yiddish word for "destiny." How else to explain the odds he overcame to make it happen? For full story and updates later today, see robertfeder.com.