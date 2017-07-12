Breaking News Bar
 
Kim Kardashian West: Streaks on table were marble, not drugs

  FILE - In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the U.S. premiere of "The Promise" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. West explained Tuesday, July 11, 2017, that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table from a social media post created at a hotel sheâs staying at were just part of the tableâs marble stone.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian West is clearing things up after some of her social media followers claimed to see lines of cocaine on a table in the background of one of her posts.

Kardashian West posted a Twitter video Tuesday explaining that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table at a hotel she's staying at is just part of the table's marble stone. She showed up close shots of the table.

On Monday, she initially posted she thought the streaks might be leftover sugar from some candy her kids were eating.

Kardashian West admonished those who thought the streaks were drugs, saying, "I have kids. It's just not my lifestyle. I've never been like that."

