Weekend picks: Ravinia hosts singing sensation Lila Downs

The Gin Blossoms play at Frontier Days in Arlington Heights on Saturday, July 1.

Kelly Clarkson shares the stage with Blake Shelton at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday, July 1. Associated Press

The B-52s perform Saturday, July 1, as part of Ribfest in Naperville.

Lila Downs performs at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on Saturday, July 1. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Latina star

Grammy Award-winning Mexican singing sensation Lila Downs performs in concert with special guests Mariachi Herencia on Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $55-$65 pavilion seating; $27-$32 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Festival for days

Frontier Days returns this weekend through Tuesday, July 4, complete with food, games, carnival rides and concerts featuring Jefferson Starship, the Gin Blossoms, Rick Springfield and more at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. No admission charge. (847) 577-8572 or frontierdays.org. 8:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday, July 1; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 2; 5 p.m. to midnight Monday, July 3; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Prairie Walk

Learn about the flora and fauna of summer at the Prairie Walk at the Garfield Farm Museum, at Route 38 and Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Museum biologist Jerome Johnson will lead the morning walk. Participants should wear walking shoes, long pants and hats and bring water and bug repellent. The hike is more than 1.5 miles. $6; reservations requested. (630) 584-8485 or email info@garfieldfarm.org. 9 a.m. Saturday, July 1

The Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival runs Friday and Saturday, July 1 and 2, in Glencoe. - Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

More than 100 juried artists sell botanic-themed paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more as part of a weekend Art Festival at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. No admission charge, but $30 car and van parking fee. (847) 835-5440 or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2

See creative homemade boats race (or sink) at the Lake Ellyn Cardboard Boat Regatta in Glen Ellyn. - Daily Herald File Photo

See which creative creations will win races (or sink) at the Lake Ellyn Cardboard Regatta on Saturday at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. No spectator admission charge; $50 per boat; $1 minnow races. (630) 858-2462 or gepark.org. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Liberties lost

A shameful chapter of 20th-century U.S. history is explored in the exhibit "Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans During World War II and the Demise of Civil Liberties." See images taken by great American photographers like Dorothea Lange, Ansel Adams and more starting Thursday at the Alphawood Gallery, 2401 N. Halsted St., Chicago. No admission charge. (773) 477-8984 or alphawood gallery.org. Through Sunday, Nov. 19; regular hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Northwest Fourth-Fest

Celebrate Independence Day over several days at the annual Northwest Fourth-Fest at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Music plays high on the bill with Generation at 5:30 p.m., Brock and Abrams at 7:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; Voyage at 4:30 p.m., The Gingers at 6:30 p.m. and 7th Heaven playing two shows at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Fourth of July parade "Celebrating Everyday Heroes" begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday on Hassell Road. Throughout the fest, enjoy live entertainment, a carnival, food, a craft fair and more. Free admission and parking. Held rain or shine. hoffmanestates.org or northwestfourthfest.com. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Monday, July 1-3; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Barbecued fun

Toby Keith, Colt Ford, The B-52s, A Flock of Seagulls, Collective Soul and more perform as part of the Exchange Club of Naperville's Ribfest. Get your fill of food, rides, games and more this weekend through Monday at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St., Naperville. Admission and concert/hotel ticket packages range from $20 up to $1,250. (630) 259-1129 or ribfest.net. Noon to 10 p.m. through Monday, July 3

Kane County Flea Market

The Kane County Flea Market celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road, St. Charles. Hundreds of vendors offer everything from books and jewelry to antiques, furniture and more. $5 admission; free for kids younger than 12 when accompanied by a paying adult. kanecountyfleamarket.com. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 2

Lions Club Festival

Head over to the 79th Annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival in Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, for music from Classical Blast and The Chicago Experience Saturday, Hillbilly Rockstarz and Infinity Sunday, Serendipity and 7th Heaven Monday, and R-Gang and Jay Geoppner & Backdated Tuesday. Don't miss the carnival, live entertainment, a car show, food, a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. mplions.org. 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2; 6 to 11 p.m. Monday, July 3; and 1 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

The rockin' Dead

Dead & Company straddles two musical generations: members from the original Grateful Dead -- Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann -- teaming up with members from other musical projects -- John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. The band brings the catalog of Dead tunes to Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison, Chicago. Remaining tickets for Saturday are $80. Visit deadandcompany.com for more information. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Wisconsin's got talent

In their 49th season, the Kids From Wisconsin, composed of teens ages 15-20 from across the state of Wisconsin, brings their musical revue including singing, dancing and a show band to the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way. Free. (847) 201-9032 or villageofroundlakebeach.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1

Comedian Tom Cotter of "America's Got Talent" performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Catch up with comedian Tom Cotter, a 2012 finalist on "America's Got Talent," when he performs a series of live standup sets at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 1; 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2

Country and pop

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson team up in concert as part of the Warrior Games on Saturday at Soldier Field, 1410 S. Museum Campus Drive, Chicago. $20-$80; $100 suite ticket. (312) 235-7000 or (800) 745-3000 or soldierfield.net. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1

The Red Hot Chili Peppers spend two nights at Chicago's United Center, Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1. -

It took nearly nine years for California's Red Hot Chili Peppers to achieve the national success of the 1991 album "Blood Sugar Sex Magik," but once the fans got a taste of "Under the Bridge" and "Give It Away," it was clear the band wasn't going away. Sink your teeth into the Chili Peppers' funk rock when they play Chicago this weekend. As an added perk, every online ticket purchase comes with a copy of the new album, "The Getaway;" see the website for details. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $99. unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1

The band Okilly Dokilly, which focuses its look and music upon the animated character Ned Flanders from TV's "The Simpsons," headlines at Brauer House in Lombard. - Courtesy of Okilly Dokilly

Metalcore band Okilly Dokilly plays "Nedal" -- music based on the animated character of Ned Flanders from TV's "The Simpsons" -- at Brauer House, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. All five of the band's members perform dressed as Flanders. $10-$15. For ages 21 and older. brauerhouse.com. 9 p.m. Sunday, July 2

Concert highlights

• Gretchen Wilson with The Charlie Daniels Band: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Fireworks at 10:30 p.m. $25-$65. grandvictoriacasino.com.

• United We Rock Tour with Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets start at $27.50. livenation.com.

• Dennis Caravello Band, Nothing Personal Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Arlington Ale House, 111 W. Campbell, third floor, Arlington Heights. (224) 735-2450 or arlingtonalehouse.com.

• Feed the Birds: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, River's Edge Bar & Grill, 12 N. River St., Batavia. Alternative rock. (630) 406-9200 or theriversedgebatavia.com.

• The Throwbacks: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Ballydoyle, 28 W. New York St., Aurora. Free. (630) 844-0400 or ballydoylepub.com.

• Boy Band Review, The Hot Sauce Committee: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $7. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• The Weekend Classic, Cup Check, Welcome Home, InsideOut, Short Handed, Everyone Says, The Freedom Paradox: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

• The Beach Boys, The Temptations: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $55-$80. Lawn seats $38-$43. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

• 311, New Politics, The Skints: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $29-$67. (312) 540-2668 or livenation.com.

• Afterlife Red, White and Booze Party featuring Kings Of Class, DJ Cross, Vito G. Donatone, Chris Ullrich, Shortbus, Nick Gunner, Elliot J: 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, Potter's Place, 29 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Free. (630) 355-9165 or pottersplacenaperville.com.

• Ike Reilly: 6 p.m. Monday, July 3, Mickey Finn's, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. $15-$25. (847) 362-6688 or mickeyfinnsbrewery.com.

• The Senn Alan Band: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Wauconda Area Library, 801 N. Main St., Wauconda. Free. (847) 526-6225 or wauclib.org.

• "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: Jess Godwin Sings Elton John": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Musical tribute to Elton john. $45-$50. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

• Wayside Story, Rebuild & Rebound, Commonweather, Safe Bet: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $3. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.