Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 6/28/2017 1:25 PM

Weather threat changes plans for Ribfest TV coverage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The threat of severe weather has forced the ABC 7 Eyewitness Morning News team to scrap plans to broadcast live Friday morning from Naperville's Ribfest celebration in Knoch Park.

ABC originally had planned to have anchor Terrell Brown and meteorologist Larry Mowry working in Naperville for the station's newscasts from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. But with the threat of severe storms, the station now plans to cover the event with a reporter as it has in the past.

This is the 30th anniversary season for Ribfest, which will run from noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday in the park at 724 S. West St.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account