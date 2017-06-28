Weather threat changes plans for Ribfest TV coverage

The threat of severe weather has forced the ABC 7 Eyewitness Morning News team to scrap plans to broadcast live Friday morning from Naperville's Ribfest celebration in Knoch Park.

ABC originally had planned to have anchor Terrell Brown and meteorologist Larry Mowry working in Naperville for the station's newscasts from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. But with the threat of severe storms, the station now plans to cover the event with a reporter as it has in the past.

This is the 30th anniversary season for Ribfest, which will run from noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Monday in the park at 724 S. West St.