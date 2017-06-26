Feder: John Records Landecker voted into National Radio Hall of Fame

John Records Landecker, a giant of Chicago radio and one of the most celebrated disc jockeys in rock 'n' roll history, has been voted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

