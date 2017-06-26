John Records Landecker, a giant of Chicago radio and one of the most celebrated disc jockeys in rock 'n' roll history, has been voted into the National Radio Hall of Fame after his first appearance on the ballot. See how he and his family "got a little weepy" at the news on robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/26/2017 8:05 AM
Feder: John Records Landecker voted into National Radio Hall of Fame
