Sunday picks: Take in Gauguin exhibit at Art Institute of Chicago

Paul Gauguin's painting "Tehamana Has Many Parents or The Ancestors of Tehamana" is featured in the new exhibit "Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist" at the Art Institute of Chicago. Courtesy of Art Institute of Chicago

Postimpressionist master

See some 240 works including paintings, sculptures, prints and more created by post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin in the major special exhibition "Gauguin: Artist as Alchemist" starting Sunday at the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $27-$32 (discounts available for seniors, students and youth). (312) 443-3600 or artic.edu. Sunday, June 25, through Sunday, Sept. 10; 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday

Anniversary liquidity

The DuPage Children's Museum throws an AWEsome 30th Birthday Splash with the opening of the new exhibition "AWEsome Water" and special performances of "Ben's Bubble Show" (Saturday only) and "Mr. Freeze Science Show" (Sunday only) this weekend at the DuPage Children's Museum, 301 N. Washington St., Naperville. $12; $10 seniors. (630) 637-8000 or dupagechildrens.org. Giant Confetti Celebration at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday

Worldwide culture

Bartlett's arts festival has been rebranded as the Global Arts Fair, and it features performances by Ballet Folklorico Huehuecoyotl, Weber Irish Dancers and more this weekend at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. No admission charge. (630) 372-4152 or artsinbartlett.org. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Country fest

See stars Miranda Lambert, Gary Allan, Randy Houser, Caitlyn Smith and more as part of the massive Country LakeShake music festival this weekend at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $49.75-$300 single-day admission; check the website for Sunday's lineup. (800) 745-3000 or lakeshakefestival.com. 2 to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 25

'Good Vibrations'

Borne2Dance, Inc. dance and music studio of Palatine presents its "Good Vibrations" program at Cutting Hall, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Along with musical productions, the show includes tap, jazz, ballet, pointe, lyrical, hip hop and jazz funk dancing. $15. (847) 202-5222 or cuttinghall.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25

Concert highlights

Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $70-$90. Lawn seats $38-$43. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

Zydeco Voodoo: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Capannari Ice Cream, 10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect. Free. Traditional New Orleans music, rock, blues. Bring a picnic dinner, lawn chair. Free. capannaris.com.

Al and Sue Schubert: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, The Finery and Blacksmith Bar, 305 W. Main St., St. Charles. Country, folk, rock and more. (630) 940-2380 or thefineryrestaurant.com.

Diana Krall: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, pavilion at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $94-$104. Lawn seats $42-$47. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org.

Toto: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets start at $69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Early Meadows, Tonic Freight Train, Correct Again: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Back Country Roads: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, Lincoln Park, Main Street,. St. Charles. Country. Free. Food vendors onsite. Stparks.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, Memorial Park, 208 W Union Ave., Wheaton. Patriotic concert. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

