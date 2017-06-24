Midwest travel: It's a midsummer night's dream at Wisconsin's American Players Theatre

Chicago

At the movies

If the glut of popcorn movies is keeping you out of the theater this summer, get to the Windy City Film Festival to see feature films, sci-fi, fantasy, drama, comedy, documentary and foreign shorts and music videos. In addition to the 73 film screenings that include world and Chicago premieres, more than 75 filmmakers and actors are scheduled to attend. Friday through Sunday, June 30-July 2, at Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Passes cost $15 for Saturday or Sunday, $25 for a weekend pass. (773) 325-1700 or windycityfilmfest.com/.

Swing high at Loews

You still have time to take advantage of a new summer promotion at Loews Chicago, Loews Chicago O'Hare and Loews Minneapolis called "A Wonderful Place to Wander." At Loews Chicago Hotel, get to the rooftop, Streeterville Social, to soak in the city skyline and enjoy inventive, shareable "Snack Shack" bites and "Main Sail" dishes. Wander through the gallery hallways at Loews O'Hare to enjoy works of art from Chicago's top galleries and the city's finest artists. Enjoy 20 percent off on bookings of two nights or more made between now and June 30 for stays through 2017 at all three properties. Rates at Loews Chicago Hotel start from $199 per night; Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel rates start from $119 per night; and Loews Minneapolis Hotel rates start from $169 per night. Blackout dates apply for the special. (800) 23-LOEWS or loewshotels.com/.

Play in the forest

There's nothing like a night at the theater. And when the theater is an outdoor amphitheater located on 110 acres of hilly woods and meadows above the Wisconsin River in Spring Green, Wisconsin, it's a midsummer night's dream. American Players Theatre's 38th Summer Festival Season offers a diverse lineup of eight classical and contemporary plays in repertory, including Anton Chekhov's "Three Sisters"; William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Pericles, Prince of Tyre"; Georges Feydeau's "A Flea in Her Ear"; and Edmond Rostand's "Cyrano de Bergerac," among others. Single tickets for APT's 2017 season start at $49, with special four-pack ticket packages starting at $112 for four tickets in the Very Fine seating level to select shows in the Hill Theatre. Ticket and lodging packages are available at discounted rates. For details on ticket prices, schedules and plays, call (608) 588-2361 or see americanplayers.org/.

Lakeside lobster bakes, themed yacht cruises and Wisconsin pig roasts are some of the events this summer at Heidel House Resort & Spa in Green Lake, Wisconsin. Sunsplash Sunday, when guests can listen to live music all day and enjoy tasty food while soaking up the sun, has been a part of summer at Heidel House for 24 years. Explore Wisconsin's deepest inland lake aboard Heidel House Resort's 60-foot catamaran-style yacht for Wine Cruises, Beer Cruises, Grey Rock Dine & Sail Experiences, a Fireworks Dessert Cruise and Sightseeing Cruises. Barbecue favorites, fresh seafood, steaks and live music on the lawn adjacent to Green Lake make the Heidel House Lobster Bakes a favorite summer tradition. For details about events or to make overnight reservations at Heidel House Resort & Spa, call (800) 444-2812 or see heidelhouse.com/.

Get the gang together for a getaway to Madison, Wisconsin. Check out The Edgewater, an urban resort offering free outdoor events like Brewgrass Fridays and Movies on the Water (a free movie night that includes movie-themed trivia). Visit during the hotel's Fourth Fest (July 1) and take in water skiing shows, bands, beer, brats and burgers. The historic property also offers three new brew-inspired spa treatments at The Spa as a complement to its Summer Sips and Sounds series featuring Wisconsin bands and beers on The Grand Plaza. Choose from the Sweet Berry Body Treatment featuring Big Sister Witbier from Door County Brewing Co.; a Stress Reliever Massage featuring Tangerine IPA from Potosi Brewing Company; and Three Beaches Honey Blonde Pedicure featuring Tyranena. Through Aug. 31 at The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin. For details or to make a reservation, call (608) 535-8240 or see theedgewater.com/.

Enjoy a summer concert in Tappan Square, which is across the street from The Hotel at Oberlin in Oberlin, Ohio. -

Parents and high schoolers can combine a vacation and college tour with The Hotel at Oberlin's Summer Obie-Nights College Tour Package, specifically designed for the college-bound and their family. Forbes ranked Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, one of the top 25 Colleges in the Midwest last year, and the charming town offers lots of recreation, interesting dining, shops and galleries, a renowned art museum and summertime concerts in Tappan Square, across the street from the hotel. The Hotel at Oberlin, designed as environmentally sustainable, is a new boutique property located in the heart of town. The hotel package includes one night in a guest room; breakfast for two in the on-site 1833 restaurant; and one $40 gift certificate per night for the Oberlin Book Store. Sunday through Thursday (subject to availability) now through Aug. 17. Rates start at $209 per night, based on double occupancy, excluding tax and gratuity. To book, see thehotelatoberlin.com/packages-specials.