5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

Geneva celebrates Swedish Days, water fights rage in Fox Lake and longtime theater pros (and spouses) perform together in Oakbrook Terrace. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Geneva Swedish Days

Enjoy a carnival, parade, music, food booths and more when Geneva Swedish Days continues through the weekend at Third and State streets, Geneva. Free admission. genevachamber.com. 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Long Grove Strawberry Fest

Head to Lake County for a different kind of festival: Long Grove Strawberry Fest. Entertainment, strawberry treats and more will be at Old McHenry and Robert Parker Coffin roads, Long Grove. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

'The Bridges of Madison County' at Marriott Theatre

Building 'Bridges': Take in the regional premiere of "The Bridges of Madison County" at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The musical, by composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman, chronicles the affair between a globe-trotting photojournalist and an Iowa housewife. $50-$60. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, June 23; 4:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

'The Gin Game' at Drury Lane Theatre

See longtime Chicago theater veterans (and spouses) Paula Scrofano and John Reeger in Drury Lane Theatre's revival of "The Gin Game," D.L. Coburn's Pulitzer Prize-winning two-hander about a pair of nursing-home residents who strike up a friendship over gin rummy. It's at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $37-$57. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, June 23; 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24; 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Fox Lake Fireman's Festival

Watch teams battle with massive hoses in competitive water fights at the 59th Annual Fox Lake Fireman's Festival, 114 Washington St., Ingleside. Activities begin Saturday with a firefighter matchup. The fest also includes music and inflatables for the kids. Free. foxlake.org. 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 24, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25.