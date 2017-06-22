Steve Edwards, one of the brightest stars to have guided WBEZ FM 91.5 in a generation, is returning to the public radio station as vice president and chief content officer. Edwards is stepping down as executive director of the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics, where he has worked since leaving WBEZ in 2012. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/22/2017 12:31 PM
Steve Edwards returning to WBEZ as vice president, chief content officer
