Fairs & festivals: Long Grove Strawberry Fest, Swedish Days, craft beer fests and more

hello

This weekend

Geneva Swedish Days: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Third and State streets, Geneva. Music, carnival, Kids' Day, Grand Parade, Sweden Väst, "Geneva's Got Talent" music competition, multiethnic food booths and more. Free. genevachamber.com.

Long Grove Strawberry Fest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Old McHenry and Robert Parker Coffin roads, Long Grove. Strawberry treats, three stages of live entertainment, a Kids' Zone and more. $5; free for kids 12 and younger. longgrove.org.

Mainstreet Libertyville Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Milwaukee Avenue and Church Street, Libertyville. Celebrating 25 years in Cook Park. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. New this year is children's entertainment and activities. Free. (847) 680-0336 or mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lunchtime Funtime: Noon Friday, June 23, Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Bring blankets and lunch for kids' shows. Mr. Steve, children's singer/magician performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Rotary Grove Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Main Street and Burlington Avenue, Downers Grove. Carnival, midway, entertainment, business expo and food. Craft beer fest on Saturday. Festival of cars on Sunday. Free. rotarygrovefest.com.

Family Fun Fridays: 1 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Village of Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Way Center, Round Lake Beach. Bubble Wonders. Free. villageofroundlakebeach.com.

HarborFest: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at The Harbor's Edge, 175 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Three-day outdoor themed music festival in conjunction with a pro-am fishing tournament organized by Salmon Unlimited of Illinois. Free. theharborsedge.com/festivals.

- Daily Herald file photo by Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Sample Greek fare this weekend at Greek Fest at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Palatine.

St. Nectarios Greek Fest: 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23; 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 24; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine. Greek fare, dancing, kids' activities and more. $3; free for kids younger than 12 and seniors older than 65. Drive-through service for food available. (847) 358-5170 or stnectariosgoc.org.

Meadows Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. This week's theme is "MoPar (Chrysler/Plymouth)," but cars of other types also will be displayed. Music, food and more. Free. meadowsfamily.org.

38th Annual Wauconda Fest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23; noon to midnight Saturday, June 24; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. Entertainment, food, carnival rides, car show, craft show, 5K/10K, water fights and more. Entertainment includes Hillbilly Rockstarz and Modern Day Romeos (Friday), Mike & Joe and Arra (Saturday) and Kevin Purcell & The Nightburners (Sunday). $3 admission button is good for all three days. (847) 526-3610 or waucondaparks.com.

Friday Nights Live: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Metropolitan Square, Market and Pearson streets, Des Plaines. Listen to music, learn to hula-hoop, fox trot or play checkers. Watch a cooking demonstration and dine on local fare. Free. (847) 827-4406 or desplaines.org.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Food vendors are on-site for every concert. Comstock Lode (country rock) performs. Free. vhw.org.

Arlington Heights Sounds of Summer concerts: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, and Thursday, June 29, at Harmony Park, Vail Avenue and Campbell Street, Arlington Heights. Bring chairs and blankets. Free. vah.com.

Winnetka Music Festival: Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, in the Elm Street business district, at Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street, Winnetka. Performance hours vary. Two-day music fest features a variety of musical artists. Craft beer and wine, food trucks and a family stage with kid-friendly bands and activities. Free. For a daily schedule, visit winnetkamusicfestival.com.

Fun & Fit Family Day Fundraiser: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland, Libertyville. Take a run or walk around Old School Forest Preserve; then browse sponsor booths and join in fitness activities for the whole family, including a Kids Dash. Also features music, giveaways and refreshments. $25 per person or $100 per family up to five members. Proceeds benefit the Lambs Farm Wellness Center. lambsfarm.org.

Gardener's Art Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at The Growing Place, 25W471 Plank Road, Naperville. Event features artwork from more than 30 local artists, music with the Pete Ellman Big Band, garden talks and more. Free. thegrowingplace.com.

The Art Center of Highland Park's Festival of Fine Arts: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at The Art Center of Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Art displays, art demonstrations, food, kids' activities and more. Free. (847) 432-1888 or amdurproductions.com.

Civil War Reenactment Weekend: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Fischer Farm, 16W680 Grand Ave., Bensenville. Step back in time, talk to soldiers, hear President Abraham Lincoln's speech, listen to Sojourner Truth's presentation and enjoy the music of the Battlefield Balladeers. Firing of the cannon at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Rally for infantry drills in the morning and a skirmish in the afternoon. Food for purchase. $5 for adults and $3 for kids younger than 13. (630) 834-3152 or bensenvilleparkdistrict.org.

- Daily Herald file photo by Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Shop for a variety of unique items at the 22nd Annual Grayslake Arts Festival and First Annual Wine Tasting Saturday.

22nd Annual Grayslake Arts Festival & First Annual Wine Tasting: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Whitney Street in downtown Grayslake. See the artwork of more than 60 juried artists, food, entertainment, kids' activities, wine tasting and more. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

Naperville Woman's Club 58th Annual Juried Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. More than 120 artists display and sell artworks in a variety of media. Children's art tent, Empty Bowls fundraiser for local food pantries, silent auction of artwork, food and music. Free. napervillewomansclub.org.

North Shore Art League's Art in the Village: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Two-day outdoor juried art exhibition. Plus fare from local businesses. Free. (847) 446-2870 or northshoreartleague.org.

Randolph Street Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Beaux Arts Plumber's Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd., Chicago. 300 antique vendors, music, food, kids' activities and more. $5-$10; free for kids 12 and younger. randolphstreetmarket.com.

Global Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. A new event to celebrate diversity within the community. Multicultural music, art, crafts, dance, food and audience participation. Free. artsinbartlett.org.

Tri-City Craft Brew Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in Lincoln Park, off Fourth and Main streets, St. Charles. More than 80 craft beers and ciders, food trucks, music and vendor booths. Fundraising event for St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club to support community service organizations. General admission advance tickets are $45; $50 at the gate. VIP admission is $75-$80. Designated driver tickets cost $15. tricitycraftbrewfestival.com.

The Wheeling Park District hosts a Craft Beer and Wine Festival Saturday, June 24.

Wheeling Craft Beer and Wine Festival: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 333 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Sample craft beers and wines. Live music. Tickets cost $35-$65. eventbrite.com or wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Prospect Heights Block Party: 3 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Lions Park, 110 W. Camp McDonald Road, Prospect Heights. Battle of the Bands, treasure hunt, silent auction, inflatables and games, food trucks and beer tents with live music in the evening. Free. (847) 394-28948 or phparkdist.org.

Veterans Vet Fest: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on Huntley Square and at the American Legion Hall Post 673, 11712 W. Coral St., Huntley. Music from Serendipity, Vertical Jam and Tongue-N-Groove, food and beverages and raffle prizes. In the morning, there will be a 5K Veterans Fun Run and a farmers market. Local military organizations will be in attendance. All proceeds go toward supporting local veterans. Free. facebook.com/huntleylegion.

- Daily Herald File Photo by Mark Black | Staff Photographer Water fights are part of the fun at the Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department Festival.

Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department Festival: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 24, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Fox Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 114 Washington St., Ingleside. Activities begin Saturday with Firemen's Waterfights. At 8 p.m., Rockstar Rodeo plays country and Southern rock. Men's and women's water fights on Sunday. Bella's Bouncies will provide inflatable fun for the kids. Free. foxlake.org.

German Beer Garden: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Pretzels, refreshments, local craft beer and soda. Pack a picnic. Backyard games and other activities. $5; kids 3 and younger admitted free. Admission includes pretzel and a reusable glass. (847) 985-2102 or parkfun.com.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park and Fireworks: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Meadowdale Park, Besinger Drive and Maple Avenue, Carpentersville. HiFi Superstar will perform. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. dtpd.org.

Chicago Pride Fest Parade: Noon Sunday, June 25. Parade begins at Montrose Avenue and Broadway and ends near Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road, Chicago. Free. chicagopride.gopride.com/info.cfm.

Next Week

Mount Prospect Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Lions Memorial Park Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Concert for all ages. Free. (847) 640-1000 or mppd.org.

Arlington Heights Park District Summer Concert Series for Kids: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at North School Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Scribble Monster performs. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Free. ahpd.org.

Country in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Bobby McClendon performs. Food and beverage tents on the great lawn. Free. rosemont.com.

Highwood's Wednesday Evening Markets: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Music, dancing, food and shopping in the marketplace. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Independence Grove Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and pack a picnic or purchase food from the walk-up cafe. Arrive early to secure a spot; cars are turned away when parking is full. To learn if parking is full or if a concert has been canceled due to rain, call (847) 968-3497 or get updates via Twitter. Parking is $6 per car after 5 p.m. on concert days for all preserve visitors. For a list of performances, visit lcfpd.org.

Inferno Fest: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Features a variety of hot and spicy foods. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Block to Block Party: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Elmhurst City Centre, 147 N. York, Elmhurst. Take in live music at two locations. See website for locations. Free. (630) 993-1600 or elmhurstcitycentre.com.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Free. (847) 639-2800 or carygrovechamber.com.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. Summer concert series along the Fox River. "Wayne's World Show," featuring Noah's Arcade with Kevin Trudo and friends. Free. downtownauroran.com.

Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Second Hand Soul performs. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Pirates Over 40 perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Palatine Concert Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 262 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Free. palatineconcertband.org.

Celebrating the Fourth: 1:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Play baseball using rules from 1887, make crafts and watch model hot-air balloon launches. Also, take in a reading of the Declaration of Independence, an ice cream social and wagon rides at 5:30, 6:15 and 7 p.m. Free. Wagon rides cost $5 for kids 5 and older (free for kids younger than 5). (630) 876-5900 or dupageforest.org.

38th Annual Lakeside Festival: 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 29; noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Carnival rides, "Taste by the Lake," children's events, Baggo tournament and historic mansion tours. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2. Admission is $5; free for kids 12 and younger and active military with valid ID. lakesideartspark.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4 p.m. to dusk Thursday, June 29, at Dean Avenue, at Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, across from the Metra train station, Highland Park. Food trucks; live music in Jens Jensen Park; and beer, wine and other beverages from local restaurants. Free. facebook.com/raviniadistrict.highlandpark.

Look to the skies for balloon launches at the annual Lisle Eyes to the Skies festival, which runs June 28-July 2. -

Eyes to the Skies Festival: 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 28-29 (carnival only); events begin with balloon launches at 5:30 a.m. and run to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 30-July 2, at Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Early morning and evening hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides and balloon glows in the evening Friday through Sunday. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Music on two stages, children's area, food. $10. eyestotheskies.org.

Addison Rock 'N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Car and motorcycle show with food, music, crafts and more. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Jazz standards and patriotic music by the band's Mobility Brass. Free with paid $5 parking. cantigny.org.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the Harris Bank parking lot, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Free. (847) 304-3400 or enjoybarrington.com.

Carol Stream concerts: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Food for purchase at 6 p.m. New Invaders perform. Free. carolstream.org.

Live at the Lake: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. The Des Plaines Community Concert Band performs. Free. (847) 391-5700 or dpparks.org.

Live & Uncorked: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and beer and/or wine for this Ravinia-style concert series. Libido Funk Circus performs. $5. Purchase tickets online at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Rosemont Rockin' in the Park: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The Four C Notes perform. Free. rosemont.com.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Back Country Roads band performs. Free. stcparks.org.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Riverfront Park, 201 N. Harrison St., Algonquin. Ear Candy band performs. Food truck. Parking is available on and around North Harrison Street. Free. (847) 658-2700 or algonquin.org/recreation.

Antioch "It's Thursday" concert series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at William E. Brook Memorial Entertainment Center, 902 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Features bands from the 1950s through today. Free. (847) 395-2160 or antioch.il.gov/itsthursday.

Fox Valley Park District Summer Concerts in the Park: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. Centerfold performs. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Thursday Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Lions Memorial Park Veterans Memorial Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Free. (847) 640-1000 or mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Band performs patriotic music. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.