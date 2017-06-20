Tim Allen brings comedy tour to the Paramount Theatre

hello

Actor and comedian Tim Allen brings his national comedy tour to the Paramount Theatre on Friday, Aug. 18.

Tim Allen, the Golden Globe Award-winning actor and comedian from the "Toy Story" movies and TV's "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing," brings his national comedy tour to Aurora's Paramount Theatre in August.

The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, and is for ages 18 and older.

Tickets, ranging from $75 to $95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23.

For tickets, call (630) 896-6666, visit paramountaurora.com or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.