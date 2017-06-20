Theater events: Special 'Aladdin' 4-pack tickets on sale now

Special offer

If you haven't seen the glittering, enormously entertaining "Aladdin" at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre, here's your chance. Broadway in Chicago is offering a 25 percent discount to theatergoers who purchase four or more tickets for select dates. The discount is available for 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Friday, 2 p.m. performances Wednesday and 6:30 p.m. performances Sunday from July 5 through Aug. 6. Purchase tickets by Aug. 6 to take advantage of the offer, which applies to select seating locations. Use the code DAILY4 when ordering tickets at broadwayinchicago.com. Performances run through Sept. 10 at 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $44-$202. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

Stephanie Shaw

Arlington Heights native Stephanie Shaw directs a staged reading of the 1977 Italian horror film "Suspira" as part of the Neo-Futurists' adults-only "It Came From ... The Neo-Futurarium XII: Dawn of the Neo-Futurarium!" An annual showcase of the worst film scripts of all time, the mini-fest takes place over four weekends during which ensemble members and guests perform scripts from the 1950s women-in-prison drama "Caged," 1997's face-swapping action film "Face/Off" and 1975's made-for-TV film "Someone I Touched" about a husband who contracts a sexually transmitted disease after cheating on his pregnant wife. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Neo Futurarium, 5153 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $12, $15, $50 for an all-festival pass. (773) 275-5255 or neofuturists.org.

'Hir' opens here

Ensemble members Amy Morton and Francis Guinan return to Steppenwolf Theatre for the Chicago-area premiere of Taylor Mac's dysfunctional family dramedy "Hir." In an interview on Steppenwolf's website, the playwright describes it as an examination of homogeneity and heterogeneity in which "a prodigal son comes home from the war and everything he knew home to be is now different." That includes his sister, who's transitioning to a man. Hallie Gordon helms the production. Join me and fellow Daily Herald readers Thursday, June 29, for the first preview of "Hir." A limited number of tickets are available for $20. See http://events.dailyherald.com/an-evening-at-steppenwolf-theatre-with-barbara-vitello. Previews begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The show opens July 8. $20-$89. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.