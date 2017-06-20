Sound check: Common comes home for Ravinia show

Rapper Common returns to the Chicago area for a show at Ravinia Festival Saturday, June 24. Associated Press

Uncommon Common

Chicago-born hip-hop artist Common can pretty much do it all: He's an award-winning rapper. He's been on television and in movies. He's modeled and done voicework for video games. He's read poetry at the White House. He's feuded with Drake. (But really, who hasn't?) He's taken up causes from animal rights to empowering underprivileged students. But can he cook? Most likely. Catch the artist when he comes back home for a Saturday night show at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44-$110. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Warped preview

Ever wanted to influence the lineup of one of Chicago's biggest music festivals? House of Blues is hosting "The Road to Warped Tour," a showcase of six bands who made the first cut for a slot opening the local stop of the touring rock festival July 22 in Tinley Park. The bands duking it out for honors include Red Light Compliance, Oppressed Affliction, Glory Days, Detour North, REIGN and Friday Pilot's Club. Come support your favorites and check out something new. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10, but free tickets are available from band members. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com. 6:45 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Thursday, June 22,

Elgin's Battle of the Bands

Congratulations to all eight winners of the Side Street Studio Arts' Battle of the Bands first round. Round 2 commences Saturday with a flood of local talent, this week featuring Beach Bunny, Man Bites Dog, The Crippled Girl and Accidentally On Purpose. Head over to support local artists and get a taste of some new music. And don't forget to mark your calendars for the next battle Saturday, July 15. Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 suggested donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Pour some sugar

The '80s were a time of peak success for glam-metal bands. If you were a fan, head to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for a real treat: A trio of hard-rocking heavyweights -- Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla -- are teaming up to melt your face off at the outdoor venue. Expect a spectacle of epic proportions. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets start at $47. (708) 614-1616 or tinleyparkamphitheater.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24

What girls want?

Material Issue's roots in the suburbs informed the band's power-pop revolution, helping put danceable songs about love and heartbreak on the national scene. Sadly, the 1996 suicide of founding member and frontman Jim Ellison derailed the momentum the band built after its debut album "International Pop Overthrow," but the spirit of Material Issue lives on for people who fell for Valerie, Diane and Kim the waitress through their songs. After a lengthy hiatus, the band is back playing shows: Phil Angotti joins original members Ted Ansani and Mike Zelenko Saturday at Berwyn's Wire with Cliff Johnson of Oak Park band Off Broadway. Hmm ... I wonder if Valerie will be at the show? Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $12-$15; $40 for VIP. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com. 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24

Lost boy

Actor Corey Feldman has been on a musical journey the last few years. His latest act, an action-packed spectacle loaded with theatrics, costumes and lasers, features his original songs, but he embraces his film roots with a few throwbacks from his "Stand By Me"/"The Lost Boys"/"The Goonies" days. Revel in the nostalgia when Feldman and The Angels play the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$59. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29

Indie popsters OK Go bring their energetic stage show to the Vic Theatre Thursday, June 29. - Courtesy of Nikolay Ivanov

Even on more serious songs, OK Go can't help but sound joyful. Not surprising, considering the band's visually stunning videos belie a deep-rooted fascination with the intricacies of the world around them. The quartet formerly from Chicago and the suburbs -- Damian Kulash, Tim Nordwind, Dan Konopka and Andy Ross -- comes back Thursday, July 29, with DJ Abilities for a show at the Vic Theatre which promises to be nothing less than amazing. Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. $28. (773) 472-0449 or victheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29

Fest roundup

• World's Largest Block Party: June 23-24 at the UIC Festival Lot, 1145 S. Morgan St., between Taylor Street and Roosevelt Road, Chicago; worldslargestblockparty.com

• Country LakeShake: June 23-25 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago; lakeshakefestival.com

• Long Grove Strawberry Fest: June 23-25 in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road; longgrove.org

• Logan Square Arts Festival: June 23-25 at Logan Square, Chicago; logansquareartsfestival.com

• Motoblot Road Show: June 23-25 outside the Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago; motoblot.com

• Mamby on the Beach: Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25 at Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago; mambybeach.com

Concert highlights

• Hidden Hospitals, Snooze, bristletongue, Heavenfaced, Cellar Door: 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Grayslake Oasis, 151 Hawley St., Grayslake. $5. (847) 986-2799 or oasisgrayslake.com.

• Ember Oceans, Gallery-81: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $8. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

• Over The Sun & Railroad Renegades: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at BaseCamp, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $5. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

• Michael McDermott, Heather Lynne Horton Summer Sunset Sessions: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Estate, 1177 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $30-$50 (specials for multi-show packages also available). (312) 523-4296 or estateultrabar.com.

• The Clowder, Blacklist Regulars, Kevin Daniels & Friends, Andy Metz, Joe Renardo: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $7-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Revolt Coda, Emblems, Little Birds, As Giants: 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Isonomist, Like Innocent Times, Deville, Fools' Brew, Marching in Minefields: 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at The Mutiny, 2428 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 486-7774 or themutinychicago.com.

• Emilie Brandt, MADDS, Melo Makes Music, August Hotel: 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $7-$15. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

• Off With Their Heads, The Bigger Empty, Vacation Bible School, Johnny Automatic: 9 p.m. Friday, June 23, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $13-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• Gravesend (EP release), Legacy At Heart, New Day Rising, Speaking with Ghosts: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Turbo Vamps!, Sleeping Under 47, Welfare Beer League: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

• The Linden Method, Lost Years, Casket Company, Southpaw, Die High: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Quenchers Saloon, 2401 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 276-9730 or quenchers.com.

• Bad Boy Bill vs. Richard Vission at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $25. (630) 291-5986 or afterlifechi.com.

• Early Meadows, Tonic Freight Train, Correct Again: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.