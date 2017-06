Feder: Kathy Hart a no-show at annual Eric & Kathy golf outing

The 17th annual Eric & Kathy Charity Golf Outing last Thursday went off without hitch -- and without namesake Kathy Hart. Host Eric Ferguson explained to the crowd at Willow Crest Golf Club that his partner was on "unexpected leave" and had not been heard from, adding: "There's nothing we can really say because we don't know and haven't been told."

