6/16/2017

Paula Abdul says she'll perform tonight at Allstate Arena

  • Associated Press, 2016Paula Abdul is expected to perform Friday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena. Abdul, performing as part of the "Total Package Tour" with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, has missed several shows recently due to a "temporary injury."

Daily Herald report

A knee injury sidelined Paula Abdul Thursday night, but she is expected to perform Friday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

She announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that she would take the stage. She said she took a few days off on doctors' orders because of a knee injury. She apologized to fans at the concerts she had to miss and expressed appreciation for the well wishes she has received.

"I'm thrilled to be performing," she said.

Abdul, performing as part of the "Total Package Tour" with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men, bowed out of performances earlier this week in Denver, Omaha and Kansas City, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Most recently known for her stint as a judge on "American Idol" and her current role as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," Abdul began her singing career with hits in the late '80s like "Forever Your Girl," "Straight Up" and "Opposites Attract."

It's the first time the Grammy Award-winning singer has toured in 25 years, according to Billboard.

