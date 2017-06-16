Breaking News Bar
 
Lorde announces Allstate Arena show for 'Melodrama Tour'

  • New Zealand pop star Lorde announced North American dates to her "Melodrama World Tour," including a 2018 stop at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

    Associated Press

 
Daily Herald report

New Zealand's Lorde is coming to the suburbs.

Following the young pop star's release Friday morning of "Melodrama," her sophomore album, Lorde announced North American dates for her world tour, including a stop next spring at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, for the March 27, 2018, performance of the "Melodrama World Tour" at the Allstate. Fans can sign up for the mailing list for pre-sale tickets, which go on sale Tuesday, June 20.

Ticket prices and special guests have not yet been announced for the North American dates.

Lorde also plays Chicago's Lollapalooza on Thursday, Aug. 3.

For information or to sign up for the mailing list, visit lorde.co.nz/melodrama-tour.

