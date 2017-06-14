WMAQ-Channel 5 has hired Patrick Fazio, morning news anchor at NBC affiliate KSHB in Kansas City since 2013. He'll join NBC 5 as an anchor and reporter, starting July 31. His specific anchor assignment has not been set. Also, Hedy Weiss, longtime theater and dance critic for the Sun-Times, is under fire for injecting what was labeled "shocking and irresponsible" rhetoric in her reviews. For this and more, see robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/14/2017 2:01 PM
Feder: NBC 5 gets new anchor; Sun-Times critic under fire
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- Life & Entertainment
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.