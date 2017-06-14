Feder: NBC 5 gets new anchor; Sun-Times critic under fire

WMAQ-Channel 5 has hired Patrick Fazio, morning news anchor at NBC affiliate KSHB in Kansas City since 2013. He'll join NBC 5 as an anchor and reporter, starting July 31. His specific anchor assignment has not been set. Also, Hedy Weiss, longtime theater and dance critic for the Sun-Times, is under fire for injecting what was labeled "shocking and irresponsible" rhetoric in her reviews. For this and more, see robertfeder.com.