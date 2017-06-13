Music notes: Willie Nelson on the road to Ravinia

Willie Nelson & Family featuring Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real performs at Ravinia Friday, June 16. Associated Press

Nelson and friends

Outlaw country rocker Willie Nelson keeps on rocking. The 84-year-old musician has been playing music for nearly 61 years, and he's out "On the Road Again," heading to Ravinia Festival joined by his son Lukas Nelson and his band Promise of the Real. Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $49-$125. (847) 266-5000 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) Friday, June 16

From Owens Room

Owens Room's recently released self-titled EP is steeped in a solid alternative vibe. But the instrumentation from Hanover Park native Steve Ennison and West Chicago's Jack Rose crackles with an indie rock influence, none more than on the touching and upbeat "Never Alone." Bright, expressive vocals from Wheaton resident Adam Curry emphasize the uplifting messages on the album. Hear it live when Owens Room plays an album-release show at Beat Kitchen with indie alternative rockers THE WLDLFE, The Band Camino and Harvey Fox. Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $8. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com. 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16

Owens Room celebrates the release of their recent self-titled EP Friday, June 16, at Beat Kitchen. - Courtesy of Kevin J. Rose

Ever wanted to influence the lineup of one of Chicago's biggest music festivals? House of Blues is hosting "The Road to Warped Tour," a showcase of six bands who made the first cut for a slot opening the local stop of the touring rock festival July 22 in Tinley Park. The bands duking it out for honors include Red Light Compliance, Oppressed Affliction, Glory Days, Detour North, REIGN and Friday Pilot's Club. Come support your favorites and check out something new. House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $10, but free tickets are available from band members. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com. 6:45 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Thursday, June 22,

Fest roundup

Catch some tunes at these great weekend festivals:

• Blues on the Fox: June 16-17 at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora; riveredgeaurora.com

• Taste of Randolph: June 16-18 at 900 W. Randolph St., Chicago, tasterandolph.com

Concert highlights

• Fletcher Rockwell (Country in the Park): 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at MB Financial Park outside Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• John Moreland, Will Johnson: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $18-$20. (312) 526-3851 or thaliahallchicago.com.

• New Kids on the Block "Total Package Tour" with Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $34. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com/allstate/events/.

• Iron Maiden: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $31-$515. (708) 614-1616 or hollywoodcasino.amptinleypark.com.

• Daphne Willis, Jennifer Hall, Secret Bad Boy: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

• Peter Ha, Scott Gunther, Joey Marcantonio: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Uncommon Ground, 3800 N. Clark St., Chicago. $5. (773) 929-3680 or uncommonground.com.

• New Kids on the Block "Total Package Tour" with Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $34. (847) 635-6601 or rosemont.com/allstate/events/.

• DimoStrong's Local Showcase featuring Vaudevileins, SAYERS, Royal Outsiders, When We Was Kids, Animal Holograms, Bad Bad Meow: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison, Chicago. $10-$13. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

• Dwight Yoakam with Railway Gamblers: 8 p.m. at Friday, June 16, Joe's Live Rosemont, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $39; $139 VIP Experience. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

• The Lark And The Loon: 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Frankie's, 16 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. $5. (630) 416-4898 or frankiesblueroom.net.

• EGi.: 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Mackey's Hideout, 2601 S. River Road, McHenry. $10. (815) 363-7040 or mackeyshideout.com.

• Ann Wilson (of Heart): 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $45. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• Kaskade: 9 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $45. (773) 561-9500 or aragonballroom.org.

• The Sane Abandoned, Sudden Deth, Mind Block: 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

• The Belvederes: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Nero's Pizza and Pub, 300 Eastgate Court, Algonquin. No cover. (847) 458-0282 or nerospub.com.

• Mike and Joe: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $8. (331) 777-4712 or basecamppub.com.

• Early June, Ship Captain Crew, Wayside Story: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $7-$12. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

• Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot!: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. $42.50. (312) 923-2000 or houseofblues.com.

• The Delta Saints, Rebel Soul Revival: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

• Juliet Fox at Afterlife: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Annex Nightclub, 1958 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10; free before midnight or with RSVP at afterlifechi.com.

• Jason Warrior, The Remnant, Fairground, Carrie Patterson, Authentic Pines: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8-$10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Metallica: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Dr., Chicago. $55.50-$155.50. (312) 235-7000 or soldierfield.net.

• macseal, Retirement Party, Movies About Animals, Tiny Kingdoms: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.