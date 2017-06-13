A deviled egg sampler? You're welcome.

Obviously, Aristotle hadn't snacked on deviled eggs when he proclaimed the whole as greater than the sum of its parts. Egg-white vessels, endless variations on yolk-based fillings and garnishes as simple or fussy as the occasion requires each bring their own charms to the party.
We recommend a liberating approach to serving deviled eggs. Make the kind you like best and a few others, too. We're offering six options to try. We doubt there will be leftovers.
How to hard-cook eggsPlace eggs in a large steamer basket set over or inside a pot with several inches of barely bubbling water (medium heat; the water should not touch the eggs). Cook/steam for 13 minutes, then turn off the heat. Let sit for 10 to 13 minutes, then use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to an ice-water bath to cool. Peel when completely cooled.