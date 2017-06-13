A deviled egg sampler? You're welcome.

Homestead Deviled Eggs introduce a shot of green to the plate with a zippy bed of asparagus-tarragon puree. Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post

Hummus Deviled Eggs take to a Middle Eastern treatment so well, this might become your new favorite way to enjoy them. Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post

Horseradish Deviled Eggs are just a bit more tangy than your standard deviled eggs -- a nice change of pace. Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post

Lourdes's Deviled Eggs With Foie Gras and Tuna. They are named for an aunt of New York chef Alex Raij, who owns Txikito, La Vara and El Quinto Pino restaurants in New York. Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post

Less-Devilish Eggs. Dill relish, shallot and Dijon go into the filling; the secret to this more healthful version of deviled eggs is replacing half the mayonnaise with nonfat Greek yogurt. Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post

Why choose between them? Make a sampler for your next get-together. From left to right: Horseradish Deviled Eggs (in back); Lourdes's Deviled Eggs With Foie Gras and Tuna; Proof's Beet-Pickled Deviled Eggs; Less-Devilish Eggs; Homestead Deviled Eggs and Hummus Deviled Eggs. Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post

Obviously, Aristotle hadn't snacked on deviled eggs when he proclaimed the whole as greater than the sum of its parts. Egg-white vessels, endless variations on yolk-based fillings and garnishes as simple or fussy as the occasion requires each bring their own charms to the party.

Beet-Pickled Deviled Eggs. Egg white halves and mustard seeds get pickling treatment here, to create a stunning display. - Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post

We recommend a liberating approach to serving deviled eggs. Make the kind you like best and a few others, too. We're offering six options to try. We doubt there will be leftovers.