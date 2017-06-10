Author events: David Axelrod discusses 'Believer' at Brookfield Zoo

hello

David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, discusses his book "Believe" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Discovery Center at Brookfield Zoo. Associated Press file photo

• David Kaplan of CSN Chicago and ESPN Radio signs copies of his book "The Plan: Epstein, Maddon and the Audacious Blueprint for a Cubs Dynasty" at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at Barnes and Noble, 297 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook. (630) 684-0586 or barnesandnoble.com.

• Romance authors Lenora Bell ("Blame It on the Duke"), Elizabeth Boyle ("Six Impossible Things"), Larraine Heath ("An Affair With a Notorious Heiress") and Sarah MacLean ("Day of the Duchess") sign copies of their books at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To join the signing line, purchase one of the authors' books from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Meet New York Times best-selling author Joelle Charbonneau as she signs copies of her book "Dividing Eden" at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Mark Farina discusses his book "Casey & the Flying Fortress" at 7 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. Register at (708) 485-6917 or brookfieldlibrary.info.

• Brad Herzog signs copies of "Murphy's Ticket: The Goofy Start and Glorious End of the Chicago Cubs Billy Goat Curse" at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com. Herzog also signs copies of his book at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To reserve a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Best-selling author Scott Turow discusses his latest thriller, "Testimony," at a luncheon Thursday, June 15, at the Union League Club, 65 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago. Reception at 11:30 a.m., with lunch and the program at noon. The dress code is business casual. No denim or athletic wear is permitted. Tickets cost $45. eventbrite.com/e/authors-group-presents-scott-turow-tickets-34663722126?aff=es2.

• Joseph Anthony Rulli discuss his new book, "The Chicago Haymarket Affair: A Guide to a Labor Rights Milestone," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• David Axelrod, political analyst and former chief strategist for Barack Obama's presidential campaigns, discusses and signs copies of his book "Believer" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Discovery Center at the Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. The event is sponsored by the Brookfield Public Library. Registration is required. (708) 485-6917 or brookfieldlibrary.info.

• Children's book author Matthew Cordell reads from his book "Dream" at a Sleepy Storytime program at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The program is for ages 3 and older. Kids can wear their pajamas and bring a stuffed animal. No registration required. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Former NFL coach Marv Levy discusses his picture book "Go Cubs Go" at a storytime program at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Internet personality Bethany Mota presents her book "Make Your Mind Up" at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. This is a photo line event. Tickets cost $28 and are available at bethanymotaandersons.brownpapertickets.com. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of the book and admission to the photo line. Books purchased from vendors other than Anderson's will not be permitted in the line. (630) 355-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Local author Patrick McCaskey signs copies of his latest book, "Pilgrimage," from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. McCaskey is a board member and a vice president with the Chicago Bears organization. Register by calling the bookstore at (847) 234-4420.

• Author Bill Lunn discusses his book "Heart of a Ranger: The True Story of Cpl. Ben Kopp, American Hero in Life and Death" at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• YouTube personality Rachel Ballinger presents her book "101 Things That Piss Me Off" at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. This is a photo line event. Tickets are $20 and are available at brownpapertickets.com/event/2948462. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of the book and admission to the photo line. Books purchased from vendors other than Anderson's will not be permitted in the line. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.