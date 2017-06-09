Dining events: Gene and Georgetti fetes national steakhouse month

Gene and Georgetti's steak and wine special

Gene and Georgetti celebrates national steakhouse month with a special steak and wine pairing available throughout June. Celebrate with a 16-ounce dry-aged bone-in rib-eye filet paired with a 2012 Foppiano Estate Petite Syrah, Russian River. The steak special is $57 and the wine is $13 per glass or $50 per bottle, plus tax and gratuity. Gene and Georgetti is at 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont. (847) 653-3300 or geneandgeorgetti.com.

Bonefish Grill's lobster day

Bonefish Grill does national lobster day Thursday, June 15, with a three-course lobster tail meal for $17.90. Start with a choice of salad; a 5-ounce cold lobster tail seasoned and steamed and served with warm drawn butter; choice of two sides; and a choice of macadamia nut brownie, classic cheesecake or Jen's Jamaican coconut pie. Bonefish Grill has suburban locations in Algonquin and Schaumburg. Bonefishgrill.com.

El Tapeo's gazpacho shooters

El Tapeo is serving up complimentary gazpacho shooters on Thursday, June 15, in honor of world tapas day. Get a quick shot of spicy yellow tomato gazpacho topped with compressed cherry tomato, cucumber, sherry gel and onion strings, for free. Seasonal updates to the menu include entrees like the Cerdo Dulce: orange honey-brined pork tenderloin, celery root puree, beer mustard and baby beets; and the Bajo Carbonizado, a sea bass, charred leek puree, ramps, baby leeks and brown butter espuma. El Tapeo is at 2100 Spring Road, Oak Brook. (630) 828-2044 or eltapeorestaurant.com.