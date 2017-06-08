Breaking News Bar
 
Aretha Franklin concert at Ravinia postponed

  • The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, has postponed her upcoming performance set for Saturday, June 17, at Ravinia Festival.

Aretha Franklin has postponed her June 17 Ravinia Festival performance, citing illness.

The Queen of Soul's Highland Park concert has been moved to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

Franklin was advised by doctors not to travel over the next few weeks, according to a statement from Ravinia. No other details on her illness were provided.

Customers who have already purchased tickets to the June concert and can attend the new date don't need to change their tickets. June tickets will be honored on Sept. 3.

Customers who are unable to attend in September should contact the Ravinia Box Office no later than June 30 to arrange a refund or exchange for a different concert.

For details, call (847) 266-5100 or visit ravinia.org.

