Music
updated: 6/7/2017 8:59 PM

Keith Urban wins big at CMT Awards, Underwood makes history

  • Keith Urban accepts the award for male video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Looking on in background right is presenter Katherine Heigl. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

    Associated Press

  • Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban perform "The Fighter" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female video of the year for "Church Bells" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • Lauren Alaina accepts the award for breakthrough video of the year for "Road Less Traveled" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Looking on in background right is presenter Reba McEntire. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • Charles Kelley, from left, Jason Aldean, and Darius Rucker perform "Midnight Rider" during a tribute to Greg Allman at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • Miranda Lambert performs "Pink Sunglasses" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, perform "It Ain't My Fault" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

  • Peter Frampton, left, and John Osborne perform "It Ain't My Fault" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

  • Luke Bryan, left, and Jason Derulo accept the award for CMT performance of the year for "Want To Want Me" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban perform "The Fighter" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • Kelsea Ballerini performs "Legends" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

  • Keith Urban accepts the award for CMT social superstar of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

  • Blake Shelton performs "Every Time I Hear that Song" at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, picking up four honors including video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color."

The country star also won male video, collaborative video and social superstar of the year at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I love making music, I love making videos ... who knows how long you get to do it," said Urban, who also thanked his fans and his actress-wife Nicole Kidman, who sat in the audience.

"I'm just trying to make a connection," he said.

Urban also performed, singing his disco-flavored hit "The Fighter" with Carrie Underwood, who continued to dominate as the most awarded act in the history of the CMT Awards with 17 wins.

She won female video of the year for "Church Bells" and collaborative video for "The Fighter."

"Thank you God for so many incredible blessings that we have in our lives ... we are so grateful and we are so blessed," said Underwood, who is married to Mike Fisher of the Nashville Predators, who are competing in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins (Game 5 is Thursday).

"Go Preds," she said.

Others paired up for collaborative performances throughout the night. Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum and Derek Trucks kicked off the show with a rocking tribute to southern rocker Gregg Allman, who died last month at age 69. Peter Frampton sang outdoors with Brothers Osborne; The Chainsmokers and duo video of the year winners Florida Georgia Line performed the energetic "Last Day Alive," which was pre-taped Tuesday; and Earth, Wind & Fire partnered with Lady Antebellum to close the awards show.

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo, who won CMT performance of the year for "Want to Want Me" from their "CMT Crossroads" special, performed the pop song onstage as well as Bryan's slow groove, "Strip It Down."

The CMT Awards didn't only include singers from other genres; Hollywood stars also attended, including Ashton Kutcher.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Katherine Heigl sported pink sunglasses while Miranda Lambert sang "Pink Sunglasses" onstage. Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini also performed during the show. Little Big Town, who also sang, won group video of the year for "Better Man," their No. 1 hit that was written by Taylor Swift.

Band member Karen Fairchild thanked the group's fans "for making this such a big hit."

Lauren Alaina, who placed second on "American Idol" in 2011, won breakthrough video of the year for her No. 1 hit, "Road Less Traveled."

"Reba McEntire just gave me an award so that's pretty crazy," said the shocked 22-year-old singer. After thanking people she gave Jesus a shout-out.

"I should have said that first. Sorry God," she said.

_____

Online:


http://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards

