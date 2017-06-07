Feder: ProPublica beefs up; Drew Peterson author returns to roots

hello

Robservations on the media beat: ProPublica Illinois, the independent, nonprofit investigative news startup has hired three more reporters; Joe Hosey, the investigative reporter and columnist who wrote the book on Drew Petersen, is returning to the Joliet Herald-News; Kathy Voltmer, a highly regarded 30-year veteran of Chicago radio news, will fill in as midday news anchor on WLS AM 890. For full report, see robertfeder.com.