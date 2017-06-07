Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 6/7/2017 12:08 PM

Feder: ProPublica beefs up; Drew Peterson author returns to roots

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Robert Feder

    Robert Feder

 
 
 

Robservations on the media beat: ProPublica Illinois, the independent, nonprofit investigative news startup has hired three more reporters; Joe Hosey, the investigative reporter and columnist who wrote the book on Drew Petersen, is returning to the Joliet Herald-News; Kathy Voltmer, a highly regarded 30-year veteran of Chicago radio news, will fill in as midday news anchor on WLS AM 890. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account