Metropolis Performing Arts Centre goes retro with upcoming season

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre goes retro during its 2017-2018 season with revivals of a 1960s French farce and a salute to 1960s female singers paired with a fairy tale musical and a coming-of-age tuner.

The season begins with a revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods" (Sept. 21-Nov. 4), in which Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters -- including Cinderella, Jack, Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel -- experience what happens when their "happily ever after" is not so happy.

That's followed by "Boeing Boeing," Marc Camoletti's comedy about a womanizing bachelor attempting to juggle three flight attendant girlfriends while entertaining an old school chum. It runs Feb. 1 through March 17, 2018.

The Tony Award-winning "Avenue Q" runs May 17 to June 30, 2018. The actors perform with puppets, but this coming-of-age musical is for adults only. It's about a recent college graduate living in New York City and struggling to find his purpose in life.

The season concludes with "Beehive: The '60s Musical," a salute to pioneering singers including Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Lesley Gore and The Supremes. It runs July 12 to Aug. 25, 2018.

Performances take place at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Four-show subscription packages run from $95 to $110. Three-show packages run from $75 to $90. Individual tickets -- $35 for previews, $40 for the regular run -- are also available. Tickets are available online at metropolisarts.com or by phone (847) 577-2121.