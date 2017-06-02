Breaking News Bar
 
5 ideas for this weekend in the suburbs

  Carnival rides are a big part of Taste of Wheaton this weekend.

    Courtesy of Wheaton Park District

  The X Ambassadors bring indie rock to the Two Brothers Summer Festival Saturday.

Daily Herald staff report

Fests and concerts throughout the suburbs provide plenty of inspiration to get out this weekend. Here are five ideas. For lots of others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Taste of Wheaton

Graze your way through local food booths while also enjoying a carnival, music, arts and crafts and more at the Taste of Wheaton. It's at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton, and other nearby venues. Free admission. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/taste/. 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2; 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Two Brothers Summer Festival

Catch Savoir Adore, Blind Pilot and Saint Motel on Friday and The Way Down Wanderers, Knox Hamilton and X Ambassadors Gates on Saturday at the craft beer-branded Two Brothers Summer Festival at RiverEdge Park, 360 Broadway, Aurora. Proceeds benefit local charities. $30-$200. twobrothersbrewing.com. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 5 p.m. Friday, June 2, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

16th Annual Buffalo Grove Art Festival

Shop 'til you drop: Browse the booths at the 16th Annual Buffalo Grove Art Festival at the Buffalo Grove Town Center, Lake-Cook Road and Route 83, Buffalo Grove. The event also features music, food, kids' activities and more. Free. amdurproductions.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

Grayslake 5th Annual Craft Beer Festival

True brews: Sample from among 250 brews from 80 different breweries at the Grayslake 5th Annual Craft Beer Festival on Saturday at 61 S. Whitney St., Grayslake. $45; $65 VIP tickets; $15 designated driver tickets. (847) 223-6888 or grayslakebeerfest.com. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at Allstate Arena

Latin superstars: Enjoy the sounds of Latin music superstars Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Saturday at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $114-$275; $15-$20 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3.

