Vince Neil, Dee Snider, others heading to Arcada Theatre

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Dee Snider, formerly of Twisted Sister, performs at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Saturday, July 22.

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Associated Press, 2014

A number of metal musicians are coming to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

• Saliva ("Click Click Boom," "Always") performs at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11. Tickets are $15-$30.

• Vince Neil, former frontman of Motley Crue, performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Tickets are $59-$99.

• Dee Snider, formerly of Twisted Sister, with guest Gary Hoey perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Tickets are $59-$99.

• Quiet Riot ("Metal Health") and guest Blackfoot perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Tickets are $29-$59.

• Skid Row ("18 and Life" and "I Remember You") and guests Lynch Mob perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $39-$69.

All shows are on sale now. Call (630) 962-7000 or visit arcadalive.com.