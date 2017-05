Mercy Me to perform at Rosemont Theatre

The Grammy-nominated Christian group Mercy Me brings its "Lifer Tour" to the Rosemont Theatre at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15.

The band Unspoken and musician Ryan Stevenson also perform.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.