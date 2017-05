Feder: Local TV news continues sharp drop in ratings

Late-news ratings took another hit in May, with viewership down more than 17 percent in key adult demographics for all of Chicago's 10 p.m. weekday newscasts.

Nielsen numbers for the May sweep showed overall ratings dropped 12.8 percent from last year and 17.6 percent among viewers between 25 and 54.

