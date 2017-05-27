Author events: Meet grill master Steven Raichlen at Naperville's Anderson's

Author and TV personality Steven Raichlen signs copies of his new book, "Barbecue Sauces, Rubs, and Marinades -- Bastes, Butters & Glazes, Too," at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. Courtesy of Steven Raichlen

• Chris Grabenstein, best-selling author of "Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library," signs copies of his newest title, "Welcome to Wonderland #2: Beach Party Surf Monkey," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Author Lori Rader-Day discusses her latest title, "The Day I Died," at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the Warren-Newport Public Library District, 224 N. O'Plaine Road, Gurnee. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Register at (847) 244-5150 or wnpl.info.

• Author Candace Fleming and Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator Eric Rohmann sign copies of their children's book "Bulldozer Helps Out" at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• YouTube personality Ryan Higa presents his book "How To Write Good!" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Tickets are $24. Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of the book and admission to the photo line. Purchase tickets at ryanhigaandersons.brownpapertickets.com. For details, see andersonsbookshop.com.

• Local author Sarah Aronson presents "The Worst Fairy Godmother Ever!," the latest title in her "Wish List" children's book series, at a book release party at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Event includes crafts, snacks and more. Free. Reservations are required; call (847) 446-8880. For details, visit thebookstall.com.

• Author Viola Shipman (aka Wade Rouse) signs copies of the novel "The Hope Chest" at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in La Grange. (708) 582-6353 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• "Mr. Rochester" author Sarah Shoemaker signs copies of her book at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. To join the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville, (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.

• Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jeffrey Gettleman discusses his new book, "Love, Africa: A Memoir of Romance, War, and Survival," at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. (847) 446-8880 or thebookstall.com.

• Beth Finke signs copies of her book "Writing Out Loud: What a Blind Teacher Learned from Leading a Memoir Class for Seniors" at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at The Bookstore, 475 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. (630) 469-2891 or justthebookstore.com.

• Author and TV personality Steven Raichlen signs copies of his book "Barbecue Sauces, Rubs, and Marinades -- Bastes, Butters & Glazes, Too" at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Food samples from the book will be offered at the event. For a place in the signing line, purchase the book from Anderson's in Naperville. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com.