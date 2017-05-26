Veteran Chicago sports media executive Phil Bedella is out after six years as vice president and general manager of Comcast SportsNet Chicago, the regional sports network has confirmed. No reason was cited for the departure, and Bedella could not be reached immediately for comment. Read full report at robertfeder.com.
updated: 5/26/2017 8:42 AM
Feder: Comcast Sportsnet boss out after six years
