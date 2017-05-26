Dining events: Schaumburg's Punch Bowl Social fetes National Burger Day Sunday

Punch Bowl Social's burger special

Punch Bowl Social burgers it up with a specialty burger Sunday, May 28, on National Burger Day. Try the Knockoff Burger: two grass-fed hormone-free patties, Punch Bowl's specialty sauce, pickled onion, lettuce and American cheese on a sesame seed bun. Order it with the house-cut fries for $13. Not down with the meat? Try the grilled cheese made with sharp cheddar and sweet tomato jam and kettle chips for $9. Punch Bowl Social is at 1100 American Lane, Schaumburg. (224) 836-9080 or punchbowlsocial.com.

Tuscany's patio specials

Kick off the long holiday weekend on Tuscany's patio with free appetizers from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26. Wind down on Monday, May 29, with half-off wines on Monday. The patio seats 60. Tuscany is open for both lunch and dinner. Patio entertainers this weekend include DV8 and Pamela's Dream. Tuscany Oak Brook is at 1415 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook. (630) 990-1993 or tuscanychicago.com.