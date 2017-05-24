Fairs & fests: Memorial Day parades, ceremonies and more

This weekend

Asian-American Festival 2017: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Richard J. Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. The 17th annual festival celebrating Asian culture and heritage features performers, music and acts. This year's host community is the Pakistani American Community. Free. aacchicago.org.

Meadows Cruise Night: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Meadows Christian Fellowship, 2401 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Classic car show, food, music and more. Free. meadowsfamily.org.

Woodfield Memorial Weekend Carnival: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27-29, at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg. Carnival admission wristbands cost $25 per day. shopwoodfield.com.

Huntley Rotary Club's Spring Fling Carnival: 6 p.m. to close Friday, May 26; 1 p.m. to close Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28; and 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 29, in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 12300 Route 47, Huntley. Unlimited ride passes available. (858) 876-8279.

Elgin Valley Fox Trot: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at 150 Dexter Court, Elgin. 40th annual 5K, 10K and 10-mile race draws more than 2,000 runners and is endorsed by the Chicago Area Runners Association. Includes a 2-mile Walk for a Cause. Post-race party with live music and free beer for those 21 and older. cityofelgin.org.

French Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Prairie Walk Pond, Route 53 and Garfield Avenue, Lisle. Open-air market runs on Saturdays through Oct. 28. Vendors change weekly, so each market is unique. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Food Truck Rally 5K: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Chicagoland Speedway, 500 Speedway Blvd., Joliet. A 5K run (not timed or competitive) at 9 a.m. After the run, the food truck rally features local food trucks, a mimosa/bloody mary bar, music and more. $32 until Friday, May 26; $37 on event day. chicagolandspeedway.com.

Barrington Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, along Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Free. amdurproductions.com.

30th Annual Prairie Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27-28, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Features 120 painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers, potters and other artists, entertainment on three stages, a food truck court and children's art activities. Free. villageofschaumburg.com.

See a variety of classic cars during Meadows Cruise Night, running from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Meadows Christian Fellowship in Rolling Meadows. -

Rolling Meadows Farmers & Food Trucks City Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Rolling Meadows City Hall, 3600 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Food trucks plus fresh produce, handmade jewelry, crafts, clothing, art, health, beauty and pet products. Live music, raffles and kids' activities. Free. ci.rolling-meadows.il.us.

19th Annual St. Charles Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 28, along Riverside Avenue in St. Charles. Features the works of 100 juried artists in various media, including watercolor, oil, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, fiber and more. Artwork is also for sale. Free. downtownstcharles.org.

Family Field Day: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at St. James Farm Forest Preserve, east side of Winfield Road north of Butterfield Road, Warrenville. Celebrate the farm's heritage at this annual event featuring equestrian, canine and sheepherding demos, a dairy exhibit, hayrides, kids' activities, archery, fishing and food. Free; fees for some activities. (630) 580-7025. dupageforest.org.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Parade route: Meadow Drive to the Veterans' memorial monument and carillon on Kirchoff Road in downtown Rolling Meadows. Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Free. cityrm.org.

Streamwood Memorial Day Ceremonies: Dusk Saturday, May 27, at the Veteran's Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. POW/MIA candlelight vigil with vigil guard. Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28. Free. (630) 736-3800 or streamwood.org.

Multisport Madness Triathlon: 7 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Fitness and Health Center, 296 Randall Road, Geneva. Youth Triathlon split into three divisions. $45. mmtt3.org.

Dundee Memorial Day Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Begins at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Van Buren and Route 72, East Dundee, heads west on Main Street and ends with a short ceremony at Grafelman Park in West Dundee. Free. (847) 428-9006 or wdundee.org.

Memorial Day Cookout: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at MB Financial Park at Rosemont, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music by Elton Rohn and West Side Winders from 7 to 10 p.m. Sample-size food items for $3 and beverage tents. Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Free. (847) 430-4338 or rosemont.com/mbfinancialpark/.

Mundelein summer concert series: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. The Mundelein High School jazz band performs. Free. (847) 949-3200.

Addison Memorial Day Events: 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast at Indian Trail Junior High School from 8 to 10 a.m. Veterans Resource Fair at Indian Trail Junior High from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Historical Museum open from 9 to 11 a.m. Community march from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Flag posting at St. Paul Cemetery at 9:45 a.m. Observance at St. Paul Cemetery at 10 a.m. VFW Memorial Day ceremony at Village Hall at 11 a.m. Free. (630) 543-4100.

Fox River Grove Memorial Day parade: 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade starts at Algonquin Road School and continues down Algonquin Road to South River Road to the baseball diamond along the Fox River in Lions Park. Free. foxrivergrove-il.org.

Elgin Memorial Day service: 8:45 a.m. Monday, May 29. Starts with a service at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St., followed by a 9:15 a.m. service at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20, followed by a ceremony at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove, at 9:45 a.m., paying tribute to veterans interred at sea. This year's program will pay tribute to the 125th anniversary of the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association. The 11 a.m. ceremony at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin, features the Elgin Master Chorale and Elgin High School Band. Co-sponsored by the Elgin Patriotic Memorial Association and the city of Elgin. Free. elginmemorialday.org.

Maple Park Memorial Day Services: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, May 29, at various locations in Maple Park. Maple Park American Legion Post 312 members place American flags on the graves of service members and perform honors at six Maple Park cemeteries starting at 9 a.m., following at 15-minute intervals. The cemeteries are Pierce Cemetery, St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gardner Cemetery, Van Vlak Cemetery, Saints Peter and Paul's Catholic Cemetery, and South Burlington Cemetery. From 11 a.m. to noon, a short service will be held at the post home, 203 Main St., Maple Park. After the services around 12:30 p.m., stop by the post for an open house featuring free hamburgers, hot dogs and fries. Free. mapleparklegion.org.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at York and Third streets, Elmhurst. Parade begins near Elmhurst City Hall, goes south on York to bypass, returns on York to Church Street, west on Prospect Avenue to Wilder Park, where a military ceremony will be held. Free. elmhurstchamber.org or (630) 834-6060.

Grayslake Memorial Day: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from the Hillside Avenue parking lot across from Grayslake Central High School on Lake Street at 9:30 a.m. and travels south on Lake Street and then east on Park Avenue. The service will be held following the parade. Ceremonies take place one block north of Park Avenue near the downtown Clocktower (Millennium Court Veteran's Memorial site) at Seymour Avenue and Center Street. Free. villageofgrayslake.com.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Step off is from Bryn Mawr and Catalpa, Itasca. A memorial service will follow the parade at Usher Park, 203 S. Walnut, Itasca, courtesy of VFW Post 5167. Parade awards announced after the service. Free. (630) 773-2257.

Libertyville Memorial Day: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from the Metra station, followed by a ceremony at Cook Park. Free. libertyville.com.

Memorial Day in Arlington Heights: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, in downtown Arlington Heights. The parade honors all veterans; about 3,000 people are expected to march. Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, Chestnut and Freemont streets. Free. ahparkfoundation.org.

Round Lake Memorial Day: Opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. 10 a.m. parade begins at 111 E. Main St. in Round Lake Park and travels west on 134 to north on Cedar Lake Road to Clarendon to the Round Lake Beach Memorial, where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Free. rlchamber.org.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade: 9:40 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue, Mount Prospect. Participants line up at 9 a.m. in front of village hall, 50 S. Emerson St., and the parade travels south to Lincoln Street to the Veterans Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a ceremony. Anyone can march in the parade and veterans are encouraged to join. Sponsored by the Prospect VFW 1337 and American Legion 525. Free. vfw1337.us.

Algonquin Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The American Legion Post 1231 parade begins near the veterans' monument at the Algonquin Cemetery, proceeds south down North Main Street to Front Street and then ends at Riverfront Park. Algonquin and Lake in the Hills village presidents will be among the speakers. Event includes a 21-gun salute, and Jacobs High School buglers will play "Taps." algonquin.org.

Elburn Memorial Day Procession: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the north end of Blackberry Township cemetery, Route 47 and Keslinger Road, Elburn. Hosted by American Legion Post 630, the procession starts at 10 a.m. at Lions Park and ends at Blackberry Township Cemetery. Elburn Boy Scouts Troop 7 will host a Memorial Day pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Elburn American Legion, 112 N. Main St. elburnpost630.org or John Nevenhoven at (630) 697-0356.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The Hanover Park Veterans Committee hosts a ceremony in the Veterans Memorial Plaza. Free. hanoverparkillinois.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Tribute: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from the American Legion Hall, 51 Lions Drive, and proceeds to the Veterans Monument at 200 Mohawk Trail. A commemorative service will follow. Free. alpost964il.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. An event to honor veterans. Free. village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Lindenhurst Memorial Day: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. Ceremony at the Lindenhurst Veterans Memorial, located at Lindenhurst Village Hall, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the public works garage behind village hall. Free. lindenhurstil.org.

Memorial Day Observance in Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg: 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29. Memorial observance starts at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial outside the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. Guests are then invited to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, for a 10:45 a.m. ceremony. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Mundelein Memorial Day: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The village and American Legion Post 867 present the Mundelein Memorial Day Parade. Because of the Hawley Street construction, the parade route will proceed on Division to Pershing to Memorial Park. Lineup will take place at the Mundelein Metra Station, 205 N. Archer Ave. Veterans may wear uniforms or hats indicating their branch of service. Scout groups and other groups can also participate. Free. mundelein.org.

Palatine Memorial Day Service and Parade: Service starts at 10 a.m. and then the parade starts at 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 29. Kicking off at Hillside Cemetery, the parade will end at the intersection of East Wood Street and Northwest Highway. Led by Palatine VFW Post 690. There will be another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square at 150 W. Palatine Road beginning at 12:15 p.m. (847) 359-1606.

South Elgin Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Led by South Elgin VFW Post 2327. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the municipal annex. Free. southelgin.com.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue and ending at Freedom Shrine (along the Fox River north of the police department) where there will be a ceremony. stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, from 600 N. Main to Memorial Park, 176 and Main Street, Wauconda. Includes several local groups marching. Weather permitting, there will be a flyover of vintage airplanes. After the parade, American Legion Post 911 will hold a short ceremony at Memorial Park. Free. waucondaparade.com.

Cary Memorial Day parade: 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, First Street and Three Oaks Road, and proceeds south on First Street and ends with a ceremony at Cary Veterans Park. Free. caryillinois.com.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, from Jackson Avenue and West Street, Naperville. Proceeds north on Washington Street to Benton, and then east to the SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church parking lot. Free. napervillememorialdayparade.com.

Waukegan Memorial Day Parade and Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29. Parade steps off from Grand Avenue and Genesee Street and travels to Veterans Memorial Plaza, 15 S. Park Ave., for a wreath-laying ceremony and keynote speaker. Free. waukeganweb.net.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Residents are invited to join the 18th annual Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the village, with the support of American Legion Post 216, VFW Post 9284 and its Ladies Auxiliary. The ceremony will be held indoors in the gymnasium and include placing of wreaths by community organizations, a flag-folding ceremony, as well as a gun salute and a performance by the Elk Grove Village Big Band. Refreshments will follow. (847) 357-4030.

Buffalo Grove Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Knopf Cemetery, on Arlington Heights Road north of Checker, Buffalo Grove. The event, sponsored by Kingswood United Methodist Church, includes a Boy Scouts flag ceremony and a flag retirement. Sid Mathias is this year's speaker. Free. (847) 398-0770.

Des Plaines Memorial Day ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Free. desplaines.org.

Fox Lake Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Fox Lake Metra station, Nippersink Boulevard and Grand Avenue, Fox Lake. After the ceremony, a second memorial will be held outside the American Legion Hall, 703 N. Route 12, followed by a spaghetti dinner. Free. foxlakeamericanlegion.org.

Huntley Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. Starts at the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., and proceeds west on Main Street to Woodstock Street, turn right to go north for the ceremony at the Huntley American Legion Post 673. There will be speakers and a presentation honoring veterans. Free. huntley.il.us.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Lisle Junior High School, 5207 Center Ave., Lisle. Parade proceeds to downtown. Ceremonies follow at Lisle Veteran's Memorial and Lisle Cemetery. Afterward, a community picnic will be held at the Museums of Lisle Station Park. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive, Wood Dale. Parade proceeds north on Addison to Irving Park Road, and east on Irving Park to the Veterans Memorial, where a wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute will take place. Free. wooddale.com.

West Dundee Memorial Day Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at River Valley Memorial Gardens, 14N689 Route 31, West Dundee. The spiritual address will be given by a local minister. Features the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Bugler and Dundee Scottish Pipe band. Free. rivervalleymemorialgardens.com.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: Noon Monday, May 29, at South River and Benton, Aurora. The parade proceeds east on Benton, north on Broadway, west on Downer Place and ends at River Street. The theme is "In Memory of Many. In Honor of All." The best viewing is at the review stand in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place, Aurora. Free. (630) 256-3370 or aurora-il.org.

Gurnee Memorial Day Ceremony: Noon Monday, May 29, at Veterans Memorial Park, 100 N. O'Plaine Road, in front of the Gurnee Police Department. Hosted by American Legion Post 771 and the Village of Gurnee. In case of rain, the ceremony will move to the American Legion hall, 749 N. Milwaukee Ave. Free. gurnee.il.us.

Lake Villa Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Noon Monday, May 29. Parade begins at Palombi Middle School on McKinley Avenue and travels to Lehmann Park, where the VFW will hold a ceremony. Free. lakevilla.org.

Island Lake Memorial Day: 3 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Veterans Park, 432 W. State Road, Island Lake. Program will feature special remarks by life members of Island Lake VFW Post 2486. Music by the Northern Illinois Pipes and Drums Band and guest speakers. Free. villageofislandlake.com.

Aurora Vets' Week: Runs through Monday, May 29, at various Aurora locations. Event concludes on Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony, a concert, a 5K race and more. Vietnam Veterans 50th anniversary recognition at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Prisco Center. Patriotic concert and picnic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Cool Acres, 500 block of Clearwater Drive. Additional names added to the monument ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 28, at Phillips Park Sunken Gardens. Memorial Day parade at noon Monday, May 29, in downtown Aurora. vetsweekaurora.org.

- Daily Herald file photo by Mark Black | Staff Photographer Kids enjoy the carnival at a previous Taste of Wheaton celebration.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, Grove and Main Street, Downers Grove. Downers Grove North and South Jazz Bands perform at 6 p.m. Food, wine and beer for sale. In case of rain, the concert will move indoors to the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave. Free. dgparks.org.

Taste of Wheaton: 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1; 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2; 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton, and at several other nearby venues. Food, entertainment at the Memorial Park band shell, carnival, arts and craft fair, business after-hours event, business expo, Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K, Sunday Family Party in the Park and more. Free. wheatonchamber.com.

"Evening in the Country": 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday June 1, and every Thursday through Aug. 31 at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. June 1 features a country dance, with the music of the Blind Squirrel String Band. An experienced caller will guide beginners and experts of all ages through traditional dance steps. Visitors can also hike, tour gardens and visit the farm's animals. Thirty-minute horse-drawn wagon rides are offered. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic dinner. Free. Wagon rides are $5 for ages 5 and older; free for kids younger than 5; adults must accompany kids younger than 13. (630) 876-5900 or dupageforest.org.

Hawthorn Mall Spring Carnival: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 1; 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 2; 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Unlimited ride specials are $25 per session from 6 p.m. to close Thursday through Saturday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bring up to two canned goods for donation for a $1-per-can discount on all unlimited ride specials purchased on-site. $18 per person online unlimited ride discount valid through Wednesday, May 31. shophawthornmall.com.