'The Bachelorette': Everything you need to know about Rachel Lindsay's season

Starting Monday night, get ready -- your Twitter feed will be taken over by #TheBachelorette hashtag, as the season premiere features Rachel Lindsay starting to narrow down the field from 31 men to her soul mate. (Spoiler alert: Yes, Rachel has revealed she'll be engaged at the end of the season.) Here's everything you need to know to follow along and snark:

• The bachelorette:

Rachel, a 32-year-old attorney from Dallas, was a fan favorite last year on Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor." She was smart, charming, funny and clearly way out of Nick's league. So it wasn't too sad for viewers when she was sent home in the penultimate episode -- especially because producers had revealed about midway through the season that Rachel would be the new "Bachelorette."

Why did they spoil the results so early? Seems like producers were eager to reveal a "historic" announcement: That after 33 seasons of the franchise, they had finally cast the show's first black star. The show has been under glaring scrutiny (and faced a lawsuit) for years about its obvious lack of diversity. Although ABC executives promised to improve the casting process and look for more diverse candidates, it took until 2017.

While the premiere will include discussions of race, Rachel has also reiterated that the show will be similar to every other season. "I'm obviously nervous and excited to take on this opportunity but I don't feel added pressure being the first black Bachelorette, because to me I'm just a black woman trying to find love," Rachel told People magazine. "Yes, I'm doing on this huge stage, but again my journey of love isn't any different just because my skin color is."

• The contestants:

Speaking of casting, host Chris Harrison told ABC News that Rachel's pool of potential soul mates is "a little bit older, a little bit more accomplished" than the usual slate. "You couldn't have a 21-, 22-year-old frat guy coming in, looking for love. That's not who Rachel's going to end up with," he said.

Still, it's "The Bachelorette," so it's still insane. In the premiere, Matt, a 32-year-old construction sales rep, arrives dressed as a penguin. Adam, a 27-year-old real estate agent, arrives with an identical dummy named "A.J." Another dude shows up with a full marching band. And Jonathan, 31, describes himself as a "tickle monster."

• The (potential for) drama:

A handful of guys met Rachel early, during "The Bachelor" finale, which some speculated was a distraction from the fact that the winners of that season, Nick and Vanessa, looked so miserable. Will that give them an unfair advantage? Also, turns out Rachel already knows one of the contestants. Fred, a 27-year-old executive assistant, had a crush on Rachel back in elementary school -- when she was his camp counselor.

• The show:

"The Bachelorette" airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on ABC.